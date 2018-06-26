 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | June 26, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

I'm in 'Business Communications'

I'm in 'Business Communications' 'Unified communications' no longer adequately fits the modern view of 'communications integrated to optimize business processes.'

'Unified communications' no longer adequately fits the modern view of 'communications integrated to optimize business processes.'

As my BCStrategies colleague Blair Pleasant, of CommFusion, pointed out last week, the attractiveness of the unified communications (UC) moniker is declining as responsibilities of enterprise communications professionals expand. If you work in a highly structured organization, you might find the task of redefining your role vexingly problematic, but at the end of the day, "business communications" -- BC -- is where you want to be.

To be honest, I never really liked "UC" as a defining term, finding it useful but not very insightful -- just what was "unifying," or, more importantly, why? Back in the day, I found far too many companies that said they were selling UC but what they were really doing was just sending voice and data traffic over the same network connection. I didn't have the heart to tell them that was called "multiplexing."

The founding partners of UCStrategies (I didn't join until later) came up with a simple, stark definition of UC that crystalized the transition: communications integrated to optimize business processes. I had seen other UC definitions that included a litany of communications modalities that were to be "unified" in UC. The problem is, that the list capabilities continued to grow, but amazingly, the UCStrategies' definition still applied. I prefer to think of our name change as the realization that the industry has finally caught up to that core idea the team came up with way back in 2006.

Voice, Data? Wireless!
Our industry loves to categorize things, possibly so that people outside of the field have some idea about what we actually do. When I started in the field, the big dividing line was "voice geeks" versus "data geeks" (actually it was "voice guys versus data guys," but that gender distinction has long since disappeared).

I was an outlier, because I started as a data geek -- actually, a hand-me-down from teletype, the lower-speed, paper tape-driven precursor to what we now call data networking. Back in the mid-1970s, there were precious few of us data geeks compared to the legions of voice people. However, I never prized ignorance, so went on to learn a good deal about the voice part of the business while selling AT&T Dimension PBXs. Subsequently, I still didn't register as "voice" or "data" anymore than I would consider myself a "batch guy" versus an "interactive guy" in data networking.

Not aligning with any particular category was a bonus because it gave me the opportunity to work on all kinds of different and challenging projects. When voice and data finally merged with the adoption of voice over IP, I was at a loss to figure out why all the confusion.

Looking back over all the various network technologies that have come and gone through the years, I have grown to appreciate the wisdom of not specializing too narrowly. If you're going to buttonhole yourself in one particular discipline, you'd better pick one with a long shelf life -- at least as long as you intend to have a viable career!

Eventually, I figured out that I enjoyed wireless more than anything else, so for the last 20+ years, that's where I've focused. Of course, I didn't choose to specialize in any particular area of wireless. I got my first exposure to wireless working with point-to-point microwave systems in the late 1970s. I got to work on cellular applications as the wireless revolution took hold and worked with everything from infrastructure issues like distributed antenna systems to mobile policy and security solutions as BYOD initiatives took hold.

But I also worked extensively on Wi-Fi as well as satellites (GEOS, LEOS, VSATS, etc.) and all of the various standards and technologies that came along (anyone remember WiMAX?). What's amazing to me is that we are still dealing with this same type of brain-dead compartmentalization in the forward-thinking "wireless business." I regularly work with cellular folks who know nothing about Wi-Fi, and who have in fact created their own mythology about Wi-Fi's faults.

Wi-Fi folks are similarly compartmentalized in their specialty, though at least most of those folks have cell phones. From a business standpoint, the problem this creates (and a battle I get to referee on a regular basis) is the old saw: to a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. You won't advance in business communications by hammering screws.

In the end, I've had a great career that now spans more than four decades, and I still don't know whether I'm a voice guy or a data guy -- nor do I intend to become either. What I do know is that I've gotten the opportunity to work on more great off-the-wall projects than just about anyone I know, and I still get to learn new things every day. Those projects involved all these technologies, wired and wireless, in support of traditional business users, but also field service folks, forklift operators, credit card and point-of-sale systems, public safety -- you name it.

The Meaning of Communications
The message is, thank your lucky stars that you're in BC. The power and flexibility of our technology has made buttonholes meaningless (and possibly career-limiting). The job of business communications is to deliver good solutions using what is the best and most cost-effective technology available. It's that variety that gives meaning to life. As Blair, Marty Parker, and the rest of the BCStrategies team keeps stressing, the range of possibilities keeps expanding, and increasingly the users are deciding which tools they're going to use.

With the incorporation of communication capabilities in all manner of business applications (and not just "PBX systems"), network professionals are going to need an ever-expanding range of knowledge and a vision that encompasses all technologies. The technology is great, but businesses need people who are fluent in all the various solutions and have the business sense to pick the right tool for the job. The button-holed need not apply.

BCStrategies is an industry resource for enterprises, vendors, system integrators, and anyone interested in the growing business communications arena. A supplier of objective information on business communications, BCStrategies is supported by an alliance of leading communication industry advisors, analysts, and consultants who have worked in the various segments of the dynamic business communications market.

Follow Michael Finneran on Twitter.
@dBrnWireless





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts