 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | June 22, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday A look at what’s new from Cisco, Vonage, Serenova, Avaya, ThousandEyes, and Martello

A look at what’s new from Cisco, Vonage, Serenova, Avaya, ThousandEyes, and Martello

In this edition of the No Jitter Roll, we look at a diversity of announcements around mobility, the contact center, workforce optimization, and hospitality-focused solutions from vendors Cisco, Vonage, Serenova, Avaya, ThousandEyes, and Martello Technologies.

Cisco Makes Mobile, Network Moves
Cisco has announced its intent to acquire privately held July Systems, which offers an enterprise-grade, cloud-based platform for location services and mobile engagement. The platform comprises features like real-time customer activation, data-driven behavioral insights, and a contextual rules engine and APIs, wrote Rob Salvagno, Cisco's VP of corporate business development, in a Cisco Blogs post.

Cisco intends to add July Systems' platform and business context capabilities to its Connected Mobile Experience (CMX) to provide a unified solution for Cisco partners and customers to implement indoor location services. Cisco envisions a partner ecosystem to grow out of this acquisition, with third parties able to develop industry-specific solutions with location context, at scale, Salvagno said.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of Cisco's 2019 fiscal year, which goes from July 29 through October. Cisco did not disclose the purchase price. The July Systems team will join Cisco's Enterprise Networking Group, headed by by SVP and GM Scott Harrell.

Vonage Goes Big on CX, AI
Cloud communications provider Vonage made a bevy of announcements at Customer Contact Week, taking place in Las Vegas.

First, the company announced it's expanding its contact center footprint by offering its omnichannel Vonage CX Cloud solution, which integrates with Nice inContact's CXone platform, to customers of its Vonage Business Cloud for UC (see "Vonage Returns to SaaS Roots with New Business Cloud").

Vonage Business Cloud customers can use Nexmo APIs to customize Vonage CX Cloud with intelligent capabilities like real-time sentiment analysis and enhanced self-service via chatbots or visual IVR. Additionally, customers requiring increased quality of service have the option of adding SmartWAN, Vonage's SD-WAN solution.

Second, Vonage announced it has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) vendors to enhance the AI capabilities offered via is API platform, Nexmo. Initial partners include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, as well as AI-enabled platform providers and ISVs like Workplace by Facebook, i2x, MuleSoft, OneReach, Over.ai, VoiceBase, Talkpush, and Voicera.

Through Amazon Lex conversational bots, for example, an enterprise would be able to build natural language chatbots for customer engagements using the Nexmo Voice API. . With the VoiceBase-Vonage collaboration, as another example, a company would be able to enrich the customer experience with AI-enabled on-call agent performance monitoring.

Last, but not least, Vonage announced programmable contact center capabilities through Nexmo so software developers can customize their solutions with capabilities like split recording and real-time text-to-speech translation. Other intelligent contact center capabilities include:

  • onAnswer, for providing agents with pre-call prompts and context
  • WebRTC, for enabling agents to work from anywhere with a Web browser
  • Real-time sentiment analysis, for insight into customer emotions
  • Skills-based routing, for setting routing rules dictated by tagged agent skills
  • Call tracking, for capturing metadata like dialed number and call length
  • Automated natural language FAQ, for offloading commonly asked questions to a chatbot

Avaya, Serenova: Workforce Optimization Moves and Shakes
Serenova this week unveiled CxEngage Quality Management (CxQM) for capturing agent and customer experiences, and allowing supervisors to monitor and ultimately make decisions to improve contact center performance.

Via the CxQM dashboard, admins and supervisors can monitor agents to ensure adherence to policies and procedures around customer service delivery, Serenova said in its press materials. Additional CxQM use cases include ensuring regulatory compliance, training and coaching agents, and enabling ongoing skills management.

CxQM is meant to automate the quality management process regardless of whether agents and supervisors are sitting in a physical contact center together or working remotely.

In other WFO news, Avaya this week released the latest version of its Workforce Optimization suite, centered on helping customers improve customer service quality, employee productivity, and data privacy.

For example, this release offers features for securely recording, processing, archiving, and protecting customer personal data to achieve GDPR compliance. These features include advanced 256-compliant encryption, PCI security, data identification and tagging, and the ability to identify consent/no consent situations.

Additionally, this release offers real-time speech analytics for monitoring interactions and automated quality management for improving agent coaching and employee engagement, Avaya said.

ThousandEyes Opens Visibility Across Multiple Clouds
As business and contact center communications moves to as-a-service model, enterprises are increasingly challenged with the need to manage and monitor applications cohesively across multiple public cloud platforms. Enter ThousandEyes, which this week announced visibility into service delivery paths across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

ThousandEyes Network Intelligence for multicloud environments, available now, offers enterprises a way to gauge performance via cloud agents it has installed in 60 regions across the three public clouds – no software deployment required, said Alex Henthorn-Iwane, VP of product marketing. The company has installed its Network Intelligence cloud agents in 15 AWS and 15 GCP regions, as well as in 25 Azure regions. Enterprises can run agent-to-agent tests, as well as measure inter-region, hybrid, and inter-cloud performance; map network paths; and monitor connectivity between on-premises and cloud data centers.

Via this network of cloud agents, enterprises gain immediate visibility for existing application traffic traversing any of those regions, or can use the agents to check out performance in a region for future use cases, Henthorn-Iwane added.

As example of the type of scenario in which Network Intelligence for multicloud environments might prove useful, Henthorn-Iwane turned to a utility company wanting to transform its approach to customer service. Rather than having customers request service calls via phone, the utility might create an online scheduling app in AWS. That app would need to connect to the enterprise resource planning database the company hosts in its own data center, and reach out to and receive customer data from the Salesforce cloud service, map info from GCP, weather from a cloud-based service... and then could use Twilio's cloud-based API messaging service to send notices to service technicians and customers.

"You can see hop by hop what the metrics are, ... so it's not a mystery now. You can see where the problems are, and you know who to call," he added.

This visualization shows every service delivery path from AWS and GCP regions to the Chicago area in a single map. An outage on the Zayo network has impacted connectivity to Amazon's US-East-1 region from the Chicago area. Users in Chicago may not be able to reach services hosted in this AWS region.

Martello Gets Hospitable
Out of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC) event that took place this week in Houston, Texas, Martello, a network performance management solution provider, announced it's growing its footprint in the vertical with "as a service" options for Elfiq (a Martello subsidiary) SD-WAN and UC performance management solutions.

"Many hotel properties today are suffering because of antiquated private circuits with low bandwidth that are struggling to support their entire network," said Todd Shobert, CTO at Safety NetAccess, an Elfiq Networks partner, in a prepared statement.

With Martello's link aggregation and SD-WAN technologies, hotel properties and operators can leverage zero-touch provisioning and analytics capabilities to maintain the network and save on bandwidth costs, the company said. By combining these technologies with Martello's fault and performance management SaaS, it added, hotel customers can do things like optimize real-time traffic like VoIP to improve quality of experience.

No Jitter editor Beth Schultz contributed to this post.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts