Battle Continues to Bring Mobile E911 Up to the Present Everyone agrees: The mess surrounding location capabilities for mobile 911 callers has gone on far too long.

I stifle a chuckle when I listen to presentations on the burgeoning business for ensuring E911 compliance for multiline telephone systems (MLTS). I realize that failing to meet these requirements can expose companies to serious liabilities, and providing employees with a functional E911 calling capability is essential. However, as has been reported elsewhere, the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) estimates that 80% of 911 calls now originate from mobile devices... so in the end, MLTS likely account for an almost meaningless percentage of total 911 calls.

It's difficult to think of any public safety technology initiative that's directly responsible for saving so many lives as Enhanced 911 (E911), which provides public-safety answering point (PSAP) or 911 centers with the caller's location. In large part this can be attributed to an operating philosophy in the PSAP industry that espouses a zero allowable tolerance for failure. The challenge in improving E911 going forward is to address mobile E911 location accuracy and to render the FCC's ridiculously lax requirements for mobile accuracy irrelevant.

The FCC's 2015 requirements for mobile E911 accuracy specify providing either a dispatchable address or x/y accuracy within 50 meters for an increasing percentage of mobile calls. Specifically, the requirements call for that level of accuracy on:

40% of calls by 2017

50% of calls by 2018

60% of calls by 2019

70% of calls by 2020

80% of calls by 2021

When compared to the level of accuracy consumers have come to expect from commercial services like Uber, Waze, and Google Maps, that level of performance is appalling -- and that disparity hasn't gone unnoticed in the PSAP industry. There's a growing movement within and beyond the PSAP industry to bring mobile E911 into the current century. Taking the lead on the commercial front is a company called RapidSOS, which I wrote about last year for No Jitter.

To improve mobile E911 accuracy, RapidSOS wants to commercialize the use of consumer location technologies that incorporate GPS plus Wi-Fi. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, RapidSOS has some powerful backers, including former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who has signed on as an official advisor, as well as former FCC chairmen Julius Genachowski and Dennis Patrick, who have become investors.

RapidSOS admits that its initial plan to install a 911 app on everyone's phone failed, and it's come to recognize the challenge of integrating new technologies into the variety of 911 systems now in place. However, it has had some success in getting its technology installed in a handful of 911 centers. That market is dominated by specialized suppliers like Motorola Solutions, which actually happens to be an investor in RapidSOS.

In an obvious attempt to garner public support for its technology, RapidSOS has been undertaking a significant -- and successful -- PR initiative. The company has won support from some important allies, including Uber and, now, Apple.

Uber recently announced that it would be adding a 911 button in its app. Having a separate button to dial 911 adds little value, but if you use that button in trial sites for the RapidSOS location technology, the PSAP receives that more accurate cellular location. RapidSOS is testing the technology in Denver,Colo.; Charleston, S.C.; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Naples, Fla.

And now Apple is getting into the act. The company this week announced that it too will begin delivering that type of accurate location information to PSAPs in a later version of its iOS software. Apple is expected to release iOS 12 this fall, though the company hasn't been specific as to whether this new capability would be available in the initial release.

Also uncertain is in which cities the more accurate location would be available, but Apple may be holding off until the delivery date draws nearer and RapidSOS has signed on more PSAPs. In the meantime, the Apple-RapidSOS announcement includes a pitch for consumers to begin lobbying their states to connect to the NG911 clearinghouse and pushes the idea that the integration can be a relatively simple matter.

