 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Prokop
Andrew Prokop has been heavily involved in the world of communications since the early 1980s. He holds five United States...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Andrew Prokop | June 12, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Peeling Back the Layers of an IoT Architecture

Peeling Back the Layers of an IoT Architecture The more we understand about Internet of Things, the better our solutions will be.

The more we understand about Internet of Things, the better our solutions will be.

A, B, C
It's easy as 1, 2, 3
Or simple as do, re, mi
A, B, C, 1, 2, 3, Baby you and me
-- The Jackson 5

It's easy to learn how to drive a car without understanding how an internal combustion engine works. The same can be said about many of the machines and devices that we take for granted. Who among us can explain how an air conditioner cools a room? I expect that most people cannot. We typically learn just enough to use technology without taking the time to understand how and why it works.

However, there are times when it's important to dig below the surface to grasp the importance and possible applications of a new idea. A deeper knowledge of just about anything can often lead us to solutions that would not otherwise be considered. We ask better questions and expect more complete answers.

This is certainly true of the Internet of Things (IoT). It's easy to picture IoT as a device that tells us what it's doing. For instance, everyone can wrap their heads around the idea of a clothes dryer that sends a text message when it's completed its cycle, or a car tire that turns on a dashboard light when it requires air. Having this basic level of comprehension allows us to use IoT without having to think about its underpinnings.

Those of us who are tasked with purchasing, designing, selling, or implementing enterprise-scale IoT solutions are not permitted that luxury. While not everyone is required to understand IoT down to the bits and bytes that might fly across a BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connection, we cannot ignore the fact that there's a BLE link and that messages are traversing it. We also need to know how a value reported by a sensor can turn into an actionable item processed by a business application.

To that effect, I would like to spend the next several paragraphs describing the major components of a typical IoT platform. To do that, I want to take you from sensor to cloud, cloud to enterprise, and finally, to event consumption. My goal is to give you enough of an understanding to visualize the different layers while not getting too bogged down in the weeds. I will introduce some of the most common protocols (e.g. the bits and bytes), but simply knowing that they exist will be good enough for most people.

Different vendors define their IoT platforms differently; but in my mind, it's easiest to view a platform as three different layers -- device, cloud, and enterprise. Each layer may be subdivided into its own set of layers, but as an easy way to grasp architecture, three comprehensive layers works well.

portable

Device Layer
The device layer consists of the physical components that gather telemetry information, normalize the data, and ultimately pass it to cloud applications for ingestion, processing, and storage. This is where you find the sensors that detect temperature, air pressure, orientation, location, light, heartrate, blood pressure, weight, and a myriad of other data points. These sensors can be smaller than a grain of sand (neural dust) or larger and heavier than anything you can easily carry. Sensors are the devices that make smart cities smart and automate our homes and office buildings.

Sensors transmit their data over any number of different transports and protocols. Common data transports include LTE, Wi-Fi, BLE, LoRa (Long Range), and ULE (Unidirectional Lightweight Encapsulation). Distance, power consumption, cost, and size are all factors in the choice of transport for a particular sensor.

Sensors move data to cloud applications in one of two ways. First, some send their telemetry data directly to the cloud. This requires that the sensor supports the appropriate data transport. For example, Wi-Fi and LTE would work for these sensors, but BLE is definitely out of the question.

The second, and more common way, is for a sensor to connect to a gateway, which in turn moves data between the device layer and the cloud layer. These gateways aggregate data from many different sensors of potentially many different types. They then normalize the data before acting as the conduit up to the cloud. Conversely, they can pass data from the cloud to the sensor.

Cloud Layer
The cloud layer acts as the ingestion point for all connected sensors and gateways. Among other things, cloud services often provide:

  • Provisioning tools for all aspects of the IoT platform
  • Mechanisms to meter, filter, format, organize, and store telemetry data. Data storage can be short and/or long term
  • Tools to implement data flow and stream processing
  • A rules engine to turn incoming data into actionable items. For example, send an email if the temperature for a particular sensor rises to 100 degrees
  • External access mechanisms such as a RESTful API or MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)

As with any cloud strategy, these services can be hosted publically, privately, or in a hybrid manner.

Enterprise Layer
The enterprise layer is a collection of business applications that access the functionality exposed by the cloud layer (e.g. through RESTful APIs). These may be cloud applications themselves, or live within the bounds of an enterprise's on-premises network. For example, Avaya Breeze workflows would be part of the enterprise layer that is hosted on premises. Zang IoT workflows are still part of the enterprise layer even though they are hosted in the Zang public cloud. This means that the enterprise layer is not exclusive to the functionality provided by an enterprise's own resources. Think of it as a logical collection of applications that access the cloud layer to execute business logic.

The enterprise layer is where service management technology resides. For example, the cloud-based ServiceNow ITSM (IT Service Management) system can be used to bring IoT into an enterprise and allow it to be processed by humans and machines.

Depending on the platform, some functionality can live in either the cloud or the enterprise level. An example of this crossover is an IoT dashboard. Some platforms might build a real-time dashboard inside their cloud offering, while also offering enterprises the ability to create their own via an MQTT connection.

One Complete System
This distribution of services delivers a flexible and highly scalable platform that can support anything from a handful of centrally located sensors, to millions of sensors scattered across the world. Solutions would need to be engineered to support the required connections, storage, and both real-time and historical access to the collected data. It's important to not over provision and waste money, as well as under provision and miss critical data.

Although not previously mentioned in this article, security is paramount and must be included at every level. This includes encrypting data in transit as well as data at rest. Access to API functions must be authenticated. It's also necessary to provide mechanisms to ensure that rogue devices and gateways are detected and isolated from other devices and cloud applications. IoT data will be used in life or death situations, and it's essential that the data can be trusted beyond any doubt.

Mischief Managed
My goal for this article was to provide an introduction to IoT as a platform. As I stated earlier, I left out some of the goriest details, but they are not required to grasp the main components and how they work together. Also, different providers (e.g. Microsoft, IBM, Google, Amazon, etc.) will define their platforms using their own set of terms. However, they all follow the pattern I've just outlined.

In future articles, I will add a little more color to this discussion. Arguably, understanding IoT may be one of the most important things we as technologists can do, and the more we know of it, the better our solutions will be.

Related content:

Follow Andrew Prokop on Twitter and LinkedIn!
@ajprokop
Andrew Prokop on LinkedIn





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts