 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Irwin Lazar
Irwin Lazar is the Vice President and Service Director at Nemertes Research, where he manages research operations, develops and manages...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Irwin Lazar | June 12, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

InfoComm 2018: 5 Key Takeaways for UC Buyers

InfoComm 2018: 5 Key Takeaways for UC Buyers Highlights include AI, interoperability, digital whiteboards, audio performance, UC metrics, and more.

Highlights include AI, interoperability, digital whiteboards, audio performance, UC metrics, and more.

Last week's InfoComm conference featured sensory overload as vendors across the gamut of the audio-visual industry showed their wares to thousands of attendees. This year I had the opportunity to sit in on the Interactive Multimedia & Collaborative Communications Alliance's annual emerging trends day, moderate a session on UC metrics, and meet with a number of vendors. Here a five key takeaways from the event:

  1. AI, AI, AI, and MORE AI! -- As we saw earlier this year at Enterprise Connect, collaboration vendors are rapidly enhancing their products with artificial intelligence to improve usability, allow new functionality, and enable buyers to better understand adoption patterns and benefits. Several speakers who participated in the emerging trends day discussed using AI to allow videoconferencing systems to recognize human figures, enabling meeting organizers to take attendance or administrators to better understand room utilization.

    For example, with data from video cameras showing that three people typically use a room designed for 10 or that eight to 10 attendees often cram into a room designed for five, facilities managers and workplace architects could better design meeting spaces to align with demonstrable need. AI built into cameras also could better frame room images, allowing for a more natural conversation among videoconference participants.

    Beyond video, other discussed use cases for AI involve smart assistants that can listen for action items in meetings and add them to a task or project management application. AI could suggest relevant files to open based on what it learned about similar meetings. It could determine that people critical to a project weren't invited to a meeting, and it could transcribe meetings in real-time, even in multiple languages.

  2. Audio Is Still Kind of Important -- Another area of differentiation is the audio component of videoconference systems. At InfoComm, Dolby demonstrated its noise cancellation and spacial capabilities in partnership with BlueJeans and Highfive. Logitech showed its new Rally system, which uses directional microphones and front-of-room speakers to reduce background noise and improve audio quality. As high definition and even 4K video become more common, ensuring high-quality audio for in-room, remote desktop, and mobile participants is one area in which vendors look to gain competitive advantage.

  3. Digital Whiteboards Were Everywhere -- By my current count, more than 25 vendors now offer digital whiteboard solutions aimed at easing the way teams share, manipulate, and annotate content both in meeting rooms and when working remotely. However, our research shows that use cases for such boards largely remain limited to groups needing a common canvas for ideation, integrating information from multiple sources (e.g., for control rooms or incident response), or other collaborative tasks requiring multiple individuals being able to work on a common piece of content. Integration of digital whiteboards into team spaces enables saving, continuing, and revisiting content at any time. Other vendors, such as Highfive (with Dolby), demonstrated the ability for their room cameras to capture and share content on plain old traditional whiteboards, enabling remote participants to see the contents of the board even if they aren't able to manipulate or annotate it themselves.

  4. Metrics Matter -- On my panel, representatives of Altia Systems, AVI-SPL, Crestron, GBH Communications (now SKC Communications), Plantronics, and Vyopta and I discussed how UC success metrics are rapidly changing from IT-focused measurements of success (e.g., number of trouble tickets, video quality, MOS, etc.) to more user-centric measurements such as user satisfaction, productivity gains, and utilization rates. IT buyers' increasing desire to understand the business value of their collaboration investments is driving these changes. While many IT leaders I speak with tell me they believe that incorporating videoconferencing into meetings improves collaboration, they want to be able to demonstrate those improvements via quantifiable metrics like shorter project times, quicker meetings, improved sales, and better customer responsiveness. Here, as we discussed in our panel, AI (did I mention AI?) can play an increasingly important role in analyzing data from multiple sources to assess results of video deployments.

  5. Giving Users Interoperability and Flexibility -- Announcements and/or demonstrations from BlueJeans, Crestron, Google, Logitech, Microsoft, Pexip, Polycom, QSC, Videxio, ZiipRoom, Zoom, and many others highlighted the growing ability of collaboration buyers to choose solutions that best fit their needs and provide maximum flexibility to their workers. Examples include ZiipRoom's controller and mobile app that easily enables room systems to connect to any meeting service such as BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Skype for Business, Webex, or Zoom. Partnering with Google, both Pexip and Videxio demonstrated the ability to incorporate existing room systems into Google's Hangouts Meet conferencing app, a capability already provided by Pexip for Microsoft meeting apps, and natively by vendors like BlueJeans, Cisco, and Zoom. In their booths, meeting service providers often intermixed voice and video devices from vendors like Logitech, Polycom, and Yealink to highlight the growing choices available to collaboration buyers. Of course, this requires a bit more effort to determine which of the variety of possible solutions is the best fit for a given scenario.

For buyers of collaboration technology, the one constant is change. AI, emerging collaboration platforms, and increased buyer choice will enable greater customization of collaborative workspaces to meet specific needs, but will also require more due diligence to evaluate solutions and approaches. Perhaps AI will eventually help there as well!

Follow Irwin Lazar on Twitter!
@imlazar





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
SIP TRUNKING: WHAT CHANGES WITH NEXT-GEN SERVICES
June 20, 2018

Your enterprise may have adopted SIP Trunks, but are you up to date on how the latest technology is driving evolution in approaches?

In this webinar, youll learn how the new generation of SI

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: NAVIGATING FAST-CHANGING UC ROADMAPS
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts