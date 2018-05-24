 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Prokop
Andrew Prokop has been heavily involved in the world of communications since the early 1980s. He holds five United States...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Andrew Prokop | May 24, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Stumbling Upon a Communications Time Warp

Stumbling Upon a Communications Time Warp What a 1996 telephony magazine tells us about the past, present, and future of communications technology.

What a 1996 telephony magazine tells us about the past, present, and future of communications technology.

Time keeps on slipping, slipping, slipping into the future.
--Steve Miller

Every spring for the past 55 years, the homeowners on both sides of my block have gotten together to clean our alley from one end to the other. With our brooms, rakes, shovels, clippers, and trash cans, we work as a team to find and dispose of every last scrap of debris and yard waste. To complete the day, we gather again in the evening for a potluck dinner in our newly immaculate alley. As strange as it might sound, this is one of the social highlights of my year.

As part of the decluttering process, this year I did some spring cleaning of my own and rooted out quite a bit of trash and unnecessary treasures from my extremely messy basement. One of those treasures was a March 1996 copy of Computer Telephony magazine. For those of you too young to remember Computer Telephony, it was once the source of information for the burgeoning field of unified communications. It was where most of us old-timers learned about everything from Microsoft's initial foray into telephony -- Telephony Application Programming Interface (TAPI) -- to the latest and greatest voice processing board for our IBM XT computers.

portable


At a glance, I was immediately struck by a number of things about this particular issue. First, the entire cover was filled with tacky images of PC softphones. While I'm sure that they were not cheesy looking in 1996, by 2018 standards those user interfaces look as dated as a pair of bell bottom pants. The gray backgrounds and oversized icons all scream Windows 95.

Next up was the exuberance the magazine expressed over the idea of making a phone call from your PC. Not only does Computer Telephony claim a softphone is better, it claims it's a 1000% better. Exactly how the editors came up with that number is left unsaid, but they are clearly excited about this "revolutionary" technology.

Last was the phrase "unified messaging." Is that term really 22 years old? In an industry that changes the names of its creations on an almost daily basis, I find it amazing that we still describe the concept of visual voicemail using the exact same words.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow
Opening up the magazine brought on a wealth of eye-opening moments. Have you heard of Halycon? No? How about Intelnet, Sim-phony, Ariel, or Centigram? I haven't. Page after page is filled with advertisements from companies that have all now gone belly up. From the look of their ads, you wouldn't know that these companies would all disappear without a trace. Seriously, how can the company that introduced "a new dimension in computer telephony platforms" no longer be with us? Wouldn't you think that a product that can "see into the future" would still be around now that the future has actually arrived? But marketing superlatives are no guarantee of longevity; clearly, communications is a volatile industry.

I was also surprised by the lack of webpages for some of these companies. It wasn't as if the Web hadn't already been around for several years in 1996. Even giants like AT&T spent big money on a full-page ad that included an 800 number, but no URL.

Do you want a real blast from the past? More than one ad proudly displayed a CompuServe or AOL email address. (How do you spell moldy oldie?)

Read All About It
The articles were quite fun to read, too. There were numerous mentions of fax -- and not in terms of getting rid of it. The writers embraced what we now consider an archaic technology that is long past the point of retirement. Sadly, it was still considered essential in 1996, and everybody seemed downright giddy about it.

There were also a lot of mentions of the PBX. Nearly every article was PBX-this and PBX-that. I even saw "Central Office" thrown in every so often for good measure. Clearly, this is long before the race to the cloud when everyone was still thinking about on premises and big iron solutions.

My favorite article was the cover story about all those "1000% better" PC softphones. With names like WebPhone, WorldFone, WebTalk, ZTalk, E-Phone, VideoPhone (in stunning black and white), Speak Freely, PowWow (really?), and NetPhone, you would think they all had something unique to offer. Sadly, they nearly all did the exact same things. However, that didn't stop each company from claiming that its software was the best. Most were Windows applications (3.1 or greater), a few ran on a Macintosh, and I even read about one that only worked on Linux workstations -- does anyone actually use a Linux workstation anymore?

No matter what the platform, though, they all had ugly interfaces. DTMF was still king, and most of the screen real estate was taken up by a huge dial pad. SIP was still a few years away, and if you wanted to call someone, you had to have a telephone number. No dial-by-name for these applications. Heck, I am not even sure how many did click-to-call.

Oddly, not a single product mentioned in the article came from an actual PBX vendor. There was nothing from NEC, Northern Telecom, Lucent, or Siemens. Heck, there wasn't even a mention of the old key systems like Executone or Comdial. This was clearly the space for startups.

Mischief Managed
In the end, there is no great moral to this story. Technology advances rapidly -- I get that. What I am doing today, will probably seem old fashioned, quaint, and downright ugly tomorrow.

Still, there are many threads that exist today. While you are not about to install CyberPhone (at the ridiculously cheap cost of $20) on your Windows 10 machine, you won't think twice about Skype for Business. However, they both essentially do the same thing. The underlying protocols are different and the user interfaces might be night-and-day prettier, but you are still "making telephone calls." Everything old is new again.

Like Steve Miller, I too want to "Fly Like an Eagle," but this magazine has forced me to recognize that for the past 22 years, I have basically been doing the same thing. I've replaced analog with SIP, dial-up with wireless, and CompuServe with Gmail; yet I still use my fingers and mouse to call my coworkers. Sigh.

Perhaps that company that claimed to "see into the future" wasn't so far off after all. Turns out the future looks an awful lot like 22 years ago.

portable
The 2018 alley cleanup crew


Follow Andrew Prokop on Twitter and LinkedIn!
@ajprokop
Andrew Prokop on LinkedIn





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
Cisco vs. Microsoft: Navigating Fast-Changing UC Roadmaps
June 6, 2018

The two largest strategic vendors-Cisco and Microsoft-have been busy making changes to their enterprise communications roadmaps, incorporating collaboration applications as fundamental components.

PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts