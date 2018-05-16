 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zeus Kerravala
Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides a mix of tactical advice to help his...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Zeus Kerravala | May 16, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Five9 Gets 'Practical' with Spring Release

Five9 Gets 'Practical' with Spring Release Enables enterprises to get started with AI today

Enables enterprises to get started with AI today

Cloud contact center vendor Five9 has been on a roll of late. Earlier this month, it made big news when Cisco veteran Rowan Trollope joined the company as its new CEO. This week, it announced its Spring Release 2018, which includes a number of artificial intelligence (AI) features that can be used today to improve customer service.

Five9 has maintained a cadence of annual major releases that have kept the relatively small vendor out in front of its larger competitors. Its Summer Release 2017 centered on global expansion and migration to a new, modernized platform. This had less user sizzle than 2018's AI-focused release, but it was important as it enabled the company to move faster and be more agile. In fact, Five9 likely could not have done this week's AI launch without the new platform it rolled out in 2017.

No Jitter editor Michelle Burbick already covered most of the new features of the Spring Release in her post, so I won't rehash those details now. However, I do want to discuss its new architecture and why it's important for Five9 now and in the future. Most of the UCaaS and CCaaS providers built their platforms well over 10 years ago, with many approaching the two-decade-old mark. During that era, the concept of microservices and loosely coupled services didn't really exists. Instead, cloud providers deployed monolithic, vertically integrated platforms. These met the needs of that time, but can hold cloud providers back as they try and add new features quickly.

As the below diagram shows, Five9's solution is completely modular, enabling the company to insert a set of AI services between the back-end service and front-end layer. This lets Five9 build one set of AI capabilities and apply them to the layer above and below. If it wants to add a new capability, it simply needs to add it as another set of services, which means that ultimately, Five9 customers can access new features and functionality with minimal downtime and risk.

portable

One of the reasons I like what Five9 is doing with its Spring Release around AI is that it's releasing functionality that contact centers can use right now. The Five9 Genius example provided in its press release uses AI to give the contact center agent all the information they require to solve a customer's problem immediately. Providing the agent with the right information not only saves time but also has an empowering effect on the agent so he or she can make decisions without having to escalate the call or place the caller on hold to talk to a higher-level person. If digital businesses are competing on the basis of customer experience, then having a higher percentage of first-call resolutions will go a long way toward creating the "wow" factors customers are looking for today.

Five9's Engagement Workflow is interesting as well, as it takes advantage of its own and third-party machine learning capabilities to optimize workflows for customer interactions across all channels. Managing workflows across voice is hard to do manually but certainly achievable. Managing workflows across two to three channels its more difficult but one could probably muddle their way through. However, across this multi-channel world we live in, where customer preference to the channels is constantly changing, optimizing workflows with manual methods is impossible. Machines don't do everything better than people, but they can connect the dots between lots and lots of data faster and more accurately.

In this release, Five9 also included a number of new APIs, a customizable supervisor dashboard, and a multi-role performance portal. Think of the dashboards as being a quick way for agents and supervisors to view the output of the analysis that the AI is doing. The dashboards show a wide range of key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to further improve customer service. This kind of visibility is important to ensure the goals of the business are always being met. If there's some anomaly, it could indicate bad data that's leading to bad insights, enabling the business to take a closer look at why that is.

The approach Five9 is taking is to deliver practical things that businesses can use today. There's not a company out there that can't use better informed agents, optimized workflows, and visibility into KPIs. Juxtapose this with the approach that Google took with Duplex -- trying to use AI to give everyone an assistant to make calls for them. This seems backwards to me; I don't need AI making calls for me, I need one helping the person I'm talking to make better decisions.

One of the examples Google gave was when someone called a restaurant and tried to make a reservation and the person on the other end had a heavy accent and couldn't understand. The Google AI actually hung up without making the reservation after the person told them to "just come in." Well, what if the person who wanted the reservation called in and up on the screen popped up information that the caller goes there every week, makes a reservation for four people and prefers to sit by a window? The restaurant representative could greet the caller by name and ask, "Thanks for your business, I can confirm you with your usual time, is this what you would like?" To me, this seems like a better use case of AI than having a virtual assistant make calls for me. For simple tasks, this might be ok, but normally I'm calling because of something a bit more complex.

I understand there were oohs and ahhs because it was Google, and those types of AI use cases might come in handy sometime in the future. Most businesses are going to crawl before they walk and run, and the approach Five9 is taking lets businesses get started with AI today.

Related content:

Follow Zeus Kerravala on Twitter!
@zkerravala





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts