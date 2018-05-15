 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | May 15, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

What's Going On at Cisco?

What's Going On at Cisco? Rowan Trollope has been at the reins of Cisco’s Collaboration Group for almost five years, and just like that he’s gone to Five9?

Rowan Trollope has been at the reins of Cisco’s Collaboration Group for almost five years, and just like that he’s gone to Five9?

Cisco rocked the UC&C/team collaboration worlds on May 1, when it issued a press release announcing its intent to acquire Accompany, an AI-driven relationship intelligence platform for finding new prospects and navigating the selling process. But the big news buried among the details was that Accompany founder and CEO Amy Chang would be taking on the position of senior vice president in charge of Cisco's Collaboration Technology Group, with current VP and GM Rowan Trollope leaving Cisco to become CEO at cloud contact center company Five9 (see "Trollope Leaves Cisco, Joins Five9").

What? Trollope's leaving? What's going on here?

Since the bomb dropped, the rumor mill has been running full throttle in an attempt to discern the deeper meaning of the shift. Trollope has been the "face" of Cisco's Collaboration Group for almost five years, and he's been very effective at selling us on what a great job it's doing.

Trollope is a top shelf "front man" -- good looking, great on his feet, clearly passionate about what he's pitching, and consistent. From all the times I heard him speak, the two themes I remember him coming back to time and again were design (for which Cisco won a bushel of prizes), and user experience, where the company has definitely stepped out from among the crowd of providers.

In light of this development, I looked back at the positive blog I'd written about Trollope's keynote at the Cisco Collaboration Summit a few of weeks back. The point I'd emphasized in that post was that Trollope had essentially endorsed an idea I'd been railing about for years: Low performance expectations in enterprise technology companies have yielded mediocre products, and manufacturers have to start aiming for higher standards, specifically the level of standards we find in the consumer space.

I took that to mean that Cisco had taken the positive step of embracing the challenge of performing up to those consumer product standards, and Trollope was now doubling down on that effort. Had I known at the time that this was his "swan song," maybe I would have looked at it differently.

I think Trollope was a hardware guy at heart. When he talked about user experience, Trollope, like Steve Jobs before him, seemed to understand that you had to have that hardware element to really give the user that complete experience. Cisco had done that in spades with its proximity pairing solution that uses ultrasonic technology and users' smartphones to associate with in-room video collaboration systems.

So why is Trollope gone, and why is Chang replacing him as senior vice president in charge of the Collaboration Technology Group? The obvious answer may have to do with the Collaboration Group's overall position inside of Cisco and its overall performance.

Collaboration in Cisco
In reviewing Cisco's most recent annual report, I found that the Collaboration Group represents roughly 9% of Cisco's total revenue -- that's still a $4.3 billion business. Cisco's core switching, routing, and data center businesses represent 52% of revenues, and if you add in the 6% of revenues from WLAN-related businesses, infrastructure products represents almost 60% of the company's total business. Those core business segments also drive a thriving services business that delivers another 26% of revenues. In other words, if we were looking at Cisco as a vendor of plumbing supplies and bathroom fixtures, most of Cisco's revenues would be found "behind the walls."

portable
The Collaboration Group's revenues were flat for 2017, but Cisco revenue was flat across the board. Putting Chang in charge of the Collaboration Group seems to be shifting the emphasis to artificial intelligence (AI), the technology on which Accompany's customer relationship management (CRM) business was based. That comes on top of Cisco's recent $215 million acquisition of MindMeld, a company that makes AI-driven tools for developing conversational interfaces.

If there is a failure here, it may be in terms of failing to deliver on a vision. In 2014, Unify's Circuit kicked off the vision of team collaboration as the next wave in UC&C, providing a way for teams to store documents and organize collaborative projects as well as delivering traditional business communication capabilities. Since then, all of the UC&C suppliers have essentially bought into the plan.

Of course, a Cisco failure on this front could have wider implications as the obvious question becomes, "If Cisco can't pull this off, what hope do any of these smaller guys have?"

I'm not the only one who thinks Cisco has missed the boat in the team collaboration game. Team collaboration is happening, it's just not happening with our traditional UC&C suppliers. As Marty Parker of UniComm Consulting pointed out in his review of Cisco's Collaboration Summit a couple of weeks back, the Leader's Quadrant in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant on Content Collaboration featured Box, Dropbox, Citrix, and Google -- but no Cisco. Microsoft did make the cut, but apparently on the strength of OneDrive for Business and SharePoint, not Teams, its team collaboration offering.

In the meantime, Slack is reporting its paid users hit 3 million and overall they have 8 million daily active users. Maybe Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins was looking for something more along those lines.

portable


Half Full or Half Empty?
Marty Parker makes a great point in drawing the distinction between a meeting solution and a collaboration tool, but maybe better meeting experiences is all we should expect from a company like Cisco? When you get right down to it, Cisco makes solid plumbing products, and has a side business that involves putting IP phones on people's desks and video systems in their conference rooms. I give Cisco credit for doing that job well, as I summarized in a blog titled, "Team Collaboration: Move the Goalposts, Call It a Touchdown."

In IT, our job is to provide tools and services that people need to do their jobs, and the measure of our success is user adoption and ultimately the level of user satisfaction we deliver. Unfortunately, IT's "power of enforcement" today is largely limited to production systems and enterprise-mandated solutions for common problems like messaging or cloud storage, especially if we require tools with specific security mechanisms.

Beyond those core requirements, users are often left to their own devices in choosing what tools they will use to do their jobs. IT is "selling" its solutions in a competitive market, and the competition from the consumer space is intense. While he may be saying it from the outside looking in, Trollope was right, Cisco wasn't measuring up. The question is, will a new leader and an AI focus be the keys to turning Cisco's fortunes around?

In our field, change is not always a bad thing. This is tech, so you can't expect every new idea (regardless of how vociferously it's marketed) to be a home run. Making winners is a process of trial, error, and refinement. Maybe this team collaboration thing was too much of a stretch, at least for people who started with telephones. Water over the dam, but now it's time to start asking the business questions to move forward: What's salvageable? What have we learned? Where have we been successful? How can we build on that?

At Cisco, it looks like Chang will now be asking those questions, and we'll be interested to see the direction she takes. I'm at something of a loss to figure out where CRM fits into Cisco's plans, though some do see the potential for the company moving into the CRM space. Chang's expertise in communications and collaboration are something of a question, but if AI is the key to moving that business forward (a thesis yet to be proved), Chang at least has a leg up in that.

Related content:

Follow Michael Finneran on Twitter.
@dBrnWireless





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts