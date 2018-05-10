 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Prokop
Andrew Prokop has been heavily involved in the world of communications since the early 1980s. He holds five United States...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Andrew Prokop | May 10, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Visualizing IoT

Visualizing IoT A down and dirty look at MQTT and how the protocol is used with Internet of Things applications.

A down and dirty look at MQTT and how the protocol is used with Internet of Things applications.

Anyone who considers protocol unimportant has never dealt with a cat.
-- Robert Heinlein
Those of you who know me from my technical, nerdy life know that I love protocols. It's true. I simply adore bits, bytes, request messages, responses, ACKs, and message bodies. I take great pleasure from looking through a complicated Wireshark trace and knowing exactly what a particular header value means and why it was used.

I know what you are thinking. "Andrew must be a lot of fun at parties -- Not."

Seriously, as boring as this sounds, someone has to do it, and I am glad to be that guy.

MQTT and the Internet of Things
For the past many months, I have been immersed in creating Internet of Things (IoT) applications, integrations, and demonstrations. While I have mostly found myself at the RESTful Web services API level (yet another of my loves), I also get to play around with much deeper technologies.

One of those deeper technologies goes by the name of MQTT, or Message Queuing Telemetry Transport. MQTT is a protocol that allows IoT sensors to send data to gateways, gateways to send data to IoT clouds, and IoT clouds to send data to client applications. It works on a subscription basis where clients Subscribe to a broker (think IoT cloud application), producers Publish data to the broker, and the broker relays published data to subscribed clients. MQTT is a very lightweight protocol that works extremely well when processing power is limited and bandwidth is precious.

portable


Once subscribed, an MQTT client's "On Message" callback is invoked for every Publish that matches the client's subscriptions. How the data is presented is dependent on the IoT platform. The MQTT defines Publish data as binary, but that doesn't stop providers from delivering it as XML or JSON. Platforms such as the Arrow Connect IoT platform send JSON, which makes it easy for clients to process, display, and take action on the incoming data.

Below is an example of the body of a Publish message I received from one of my IoT gateways. I want you to make note of a few things:

  1. The data is delivered as a JSON array. This means that it can contain more than one telemetry record. Those records can come from the same device (i.e. sensor) or many devices.
  2. Telemetry data consists of a format, key, and value. For instance, the entry "f3|accelerometerXYZ":"0.08400000|0.06700000|1.02600002" represents a key (accelerometerXYZ) that contains three floating point (f3) values. Those values are 0.08400000, 0.06700000, 1.02600002. This is a shorthand way of saying accelerometerX = 0.08400000, accelerometerY = 0.06700000, and accelerometerZ =1.02600002.
  3. Every record (there are 13 in the below message) contains a timestamp in Unix Time and a device identifier (deviceHid).
  4. This JSON array contains telemetry records for two devices. Device 1 = a73a7794af18ba88824895473ca50ad947585b48 and Device 2 = 587ade77b97d100440205c3ac870f3caf7433861.

portable

Pulling the first three records from the array and prettying them up gives the following JSON objects. Notice that the first two objects are for the first device and the third object is for the second device.

portable

How the received data is processed is up to the client. For instance, if the client implemented a rules engine, a text message could be sent to a technician if the light detected by a sensor rose above 1,000 lumens. The client could also be a visual dashboard that graphically displays the telemetry values as they arrive.

Once the data has been delivered, the MQTT callback has been satisfied and the client is ready to process the next incoming Publish message.

MQTT Topics
To receive IoT data, clients subscribe to one or more topics. A topic is a UTF-8 string which is used by a broker to filter messages for connected clients. Each topic consists of one or more topic level. Each level is separated by a forward slash. For instance, the following are legal topics:

myBuilding/firstFloor/marketing/temperature
USA/Minnesota/Bloomington/ConvergeOne/executiveDrinkingFountain/waterPressure
France/Paris/car/2394849393/longitudeLatitude

Topics can contain wildcards that allow a client to subscribe to multiple topics in a single subscription. The Single Level (+) wildcard can substitute for one topic level.

For example, this topic:

myBuilding/+/temperature

Would be equivalent to the following three topics:

myBuilding/firstFloor/temperature
myBuilding/secondFloor/temperature
myBuilding/thirdFloor/temperature

The Multi Level (#) wildcard covers an arbitrary number of topic levels. It can only appear at the end of a topic. For example, this topic:

myBuilding/firstfloor/#

Would be equivalent to the following topics:

myBuilding/firstfloor/marketing/temperature
myBuilding/firstfloor/marketing/light
myBuilding/firstfloor/sales/temperature
myBuilding/firstfloor/sales/light

However, it would not be equivalent to:

myBuilding/basement/facilities/temperature

Topic levels are unique to the IoT platform you are using. In the case of Arrow Connect, to receive the JSON data above, I subscribed to:

krs/tel/bat/gts/

This subscription provides me with all telemetry data for devices on the specified gateway.

If I were using a Microsoft Azure IoT hub, I might subscribe to:

devices//messages/devicebound/#

Quality of Service
When a client subscribes to a topic, it may specify three quality of service (QoS) levels. They are:

  • 0 -- Fire and forget. The message is sent only once to a client without any error checking or retries.
  • 1 -- At least once. The broker guarantees that the message will be delivered to a client, but there is a possibility that it might arrive more than once. The client is responsible for handling duplicates.
  • 2 -- Exactly once. The broker guarantees that the message will be delivered one and only one time to a client.

As you might have guessed, the overhead placed on the broker increases as the QoS level rises. The rule of thumb is to go for the lowest level that you feel is appropriate for your application and network connection. A dashboard solution on a good network would be comfortable with a QoS of 0. However, if this was a mission critical application that could not afford a missed message, you may be required to choose a level of 2.

Pulling it all Together
While wading through JSON might be enjoyable for nerdy guys like me, most people want to see something more understandable. To that effect, I worked with a colleague to pass MQTT messages into an Elastic/Kibana display. Now, instead of arrays of JSON keys and values, my IoT data looks like this:

portable

Clearly, this visualization of a sensor's data would be far more useful to a technician in charge of monitoring the health of his or her company's office buildings than a screen full of raw data.

Mischief Managed
While MQTT is pretty easy to understand and ultimately use, I will admit that I simplified my explanation and left out a few aspects. However, I included all the essential concepts and nothing I omitted will prevent you from walking away from this article with a working knowledge of what MQTT is and why you would want to use it.

Most importantly, I want you to know that MQTT is a part of every significant IoT platform. Not only is it integral to the previously mentioned Arrow Connect and Microsoft platforms, MQTT is used by IBM, Amazon, ThingsBoard, Google, and just about anyone else you can name. This includes sensors, gateways, and cloud applications. MQTT is the glue that holds them all together and makes geeky guys like me happy as we stare at our Wireshark traces.

Related content:

Follow Andrew Prokop on Twitter and LinkedIn!
@ajprokop
Andrew Prokop on LinkedIn





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
PUTTING CISCO WEBEX TEAMS AT THE CORE OF YOUR STRATEGY
May 23, 2018

If Cisco is a critical strategic supplier for you, then its vital for you to understand the most recent announcements around Webex Teams, and how to build your migration path for the next generatio

TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts