 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Blair Pleasant
Blair Pleasant is President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC and a co-founder of UCStrategies. She provides consulting and market...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Blair Pleasant | May 07, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Best of Breed Isn't Always Best

Best of Breed Isn't Always Best You must figure out what works best for your company -- there's no one right answer.

You must figure out what works best for your company -- there's no one right answer.

Last week my colleague Jim Burton wrote about choosing between best-in-class (also called best-of-breed) and a "one throat to choke" business communication solution, suggesting that working with a consultant or managed service provider with expertise in your vertical on a best-in-class solution may be the optimal choice. I'm going to expand on this topic, and take a slightly different stance.

For years we've been hearing about the benefits of open, standards-based products that make an easy task of creating best-of-breed business communication systems. Interoperability has been the rallying cry, with businesses wanting to leverage existing investments as they add new products and technologies to their arsenals. Rather than investing in one platform from a single vendor, businesses have moved toward a hodge-podge of supposedly interoperable products and technologies they need to integrate and tie together to somehow provide a seamless user experience.

Recently, I've been hearing from some vendors and consultants about why tightly coupled or all-in-one systems, which are most often proprietary, may be better options than interoperable, best-of-breed solutions. This is especially the case when it comes to business communication solutions that include call control (PBX functionality), video, conferencing, messaging, meetings, and chat.

During these briefings and discussions, an interesting underlying theme had popped up. While open systems can be beneficial in allowing a business to integrate various capabilities from different vendors to create a total solution, a tightly-coupled cloud-based solution from a single vendor may provide better outcomes in some situations.

For example, single platform solutions allow for seamless movement through communications channels. If workers are using Microsoft Office 365 for office productivity, Slack for messaging, Avaya for telephony, and Cisco for videoconferencing, they may have a hard time figuring out how to schedule a meeting (and doing so would require multiple Outlook plugins). Similarly, if users in a chat session want to move from chat to a meeting, they should be able to just press a "Meet" button. Having a single platform solution from companies like Cisco, Microsoft, and StarLeaf allow teams and individuals to move seamlessly from one communications medium to another, without having to struggle with the technology.

Is Best of Breed Best?
In many organizations today, users have too many tools and are confused by which one to use for which job. This impacts user adoption of the technologies, as workers don't know which one to use for different scenarios. Workers want tools that are easy to use without having to learn new ways of doing something.

Additionally, in many cases IT departments are shrinking and don't have time to support disparate systems. They want to move to new UCC platforms while also leveraging their investments in legacy equipment, which is a big challenge. While interoperability solves part of this problem, it also creates new challenges.

Having a single platform, and in many cases, a single vendor, provides many benefits. For IT, there's one throat to choke when issues arise, as well as one-stop shopping. There's less tweaking needed to ensure everything works as advertised, with little need to add code or software to make the pieces work together. In addition, you don't have to worry about ensuring that everything is on the same release or version.

On the other hand, there are many benefits to interoperability and best-of-breed solutions. These products better enable integration with a business' existing equipment, leveraging previous investments and providing cost savings. Also, rather than getting a great calling experience but a so-so conferencing experience, best-of-breed solutions let businesses get -- well, best-of-breed functionality.

Today's Challenges and Possible Solutions
UCC systems are inherently complex, especially when video is thrown into the mix, and managing these systems can be a tremendous challenge. To reduce the challenges and complexity, businesses have several options:

  • Buy from a single vendor (there are limited choices, however)
  • As Jim suggested in that earlier No Jitter piece, use a managed service provider that can manage the system from the cloud. This could be the vendor, a systems integrator, or a service provider.
  • Work with a systems integrator that can leverage APIs and tightly integrate multiple solutions to provide a seamless user experience. In this case, however, the IT staff still has to manage multiple systems.

You must figure out what works best for your company -- there's no one right answer. If your focus is on a platform or "one throat" choice, then it may be advisable to pick a platform that does the most important thing best. For example, if meetings including video and room systems is most important, then choose the best product for that option that also includes the other required UC elements. If your workflows are email centric, then choose the platform with the best integration of UC with email, that also includes the other tools. You get the picture.

While a single vendor or platform solution may be the best option for some companies, it's not always feasible. The key is to find ways to minimize the complexity while providing the best user experience.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts