 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Warren Levitan
Warren Levitan is cofounder and CEO of Smooch, the omnichannel conversation platform for enterprise software makers. Since 2015, Smooch has...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Warren Levitan | May 02, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

3 Questions to Ask about Business Messaging

3 Questions to Ask about Business Messaging Here's what customer-centric businesses that are ready to embrace the conversational revolution need to know.

Here's what customer-centric businesses that are ready to embrace the conversational revolution need to know.

That customer experience would ultimately spread to modern messaging apps has long seemed inevitable, but it's become a reality since the three largest consumer messaging players have finally opened their platforms to businesses.

In January, WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) introduced WhatsApp for Business, allowing brands to proactively message customers. In February, Google threw its weight behind Rich Communication Services (RCS), an SMS successor that it's trying to build into every Android phone under the new "Chat" moniker. Then, in early spring, Apple launched Business Chat, allowing iPhone users to chat with businesses through iMessage.

For the big tech rivals, this opened a new front in the hard-fought messaging wars. But neither businesses nor consumers have a dog in this fight. All three channels boast massive audiences, and brands who care about being wherever their customers are will have no choice but to embrace them all.

As Twilio found in a 2016 global survey of 6,000 consumers, nine out of 10 customers said they want to interact with businesses through messaging apps, which is what they're already using to communicate with friends and family on more than 5 billion messaging accounts worldwide (according to July 2017 HubSpot Research data).

The question is no longer when brands will embrace messaging or which apps they'll use, but how this is all going to work. That's where most businesses will be looking to their existing customer engagement platforms for help.

If you're a customer-centric business that's ready to embrace the conversational revolution, here are a few questions you should ask your vendors:

1. To which channels are you connected?
It's early days, and WhatsApp for Business, Apple Business Chat, and Google's RCS/Chat platform are all still in beta. While in some cases these over-the-top (OTT) channels are working directly with brands, they know that the best way to scale is to bring the customer engagement and contact center platforms millions of businesses already depend on into the fold. Apple, for example, has announced that it's working with Genesys, Salesforce, LivePerson, Nuance, Zendesk, and InTheChat to get their customers on Business Chat.

For the most part though, this has all gone more slowly than the OTT channels had hoped. It turns out that connecting to and managing conversations across various disconnected channels with ever-changing APIs and messaging frameworks is frustratingly complex.

The reason you probably haven't seen your vendor market any of these cool new channels is that they don't exist yet. If you're eager to start messaging with customers, ask your vendor which channels they're currently working with and how far along they are. It's time to put on the pressure.

2. How will I manage all those conversations?
The first step for customer engagement platforms is connecting to all these OTT channels' APIs. The next step is to provide the tools to manage these customer conversations at scale.

What sort of user interface will enable your agents to chat with customers? How will they go about constructing the sort of rich and interactive conversational experiences that modern messaging apps enable?

We've been hearing about a new age of "conversational commerce" for a while now. The dream is for customers to be able to do everything from book a hotel room to order a meal to fill out an NPS survey without leaving the comfort of the chat window.

That all sounds great, but unless every customer support agent or contact center manager suddenly learns to code, businesses will need some tools and templates to use. Until they have such tools and templates, I fear that bots, with access to all the rich messaging capabilities of these channels, will come across as more personal and human than actual live human agents!

Text messaging vs. rich messaging. If only businesses had the tools...

Ask your vendor what it's doing to help you turn the hype around conversational commerce into reality.

3. How much context will I have at my fingertips?
The early Apple Business Chat campaigns are promising, but they reveal how much opportunity customer engagement platforms have to help improve the user experience.

As an experiment, my colleague initiated a chat with Marriott Hotels on his iPhone after searching the Maps app. Even though he'd clicked on a specific property, the agent asked which hotel he was interested in booking, along with his name and Marriott rewards number.

Messaging with Marriott on Apple Business Chat

I understand why Apple wouldn't pass on his personal details without his permission, but you'd think the business would at least be able to identify in which property he'd already demonstrated interest. This context could have been presented to the agent through whatever platform she was using to manage the conversation.

In the future, it'd also be nice if I could easily authenticate myself as a customer with a fingerprint or face ID, instead of typing in my personal info.

Context and identity are precisely what makes messaging so powerful. Capturing this information will allow you to deliver truly personal experiences your customers will love, no matter the channel, with minimal effort on their part.

If that's your goal, ask your customer engagement platform provider what it's doing to help you get there.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts