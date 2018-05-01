Cisco Acquires 'Relationship Intelligence' Company Founder and CEO Amy Chang to become SVP of Cisco’s Collaboration Technology group.

Cisco today announced its intent to acquire privately held Accompany, which provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven relationship intelligence platform, for $270 million in cash and assumed equity awards. Following customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 (which ends at the close of July).

Cisco will incorporate Accompany's platform, which helps business users find new prospects, navigate the selling journey, and strengthen customer relationships, into its collaboration portfolio. It will look to leverage Accompany's AI technology and talent to "accelerate priority areas" across the portfolio. As an example, it pointed to providing user and company profile data in Webex meetings.

Among the Accompany talent that will be joining the Cisco ranks is founder and CEO Amy Chang, who had also served on Cisco's board since October 2016. She'll resign from that position to become the SVP of Cisco's Collaboration Technology group.

As many Cisco watchers will know, company veteran Rowan Trollope had held Chang's new position. Effective May 3, Trollope will be leaving Cisco to become CEO at Five9, as detailed in a separate press release from the cloud contact center provider.

