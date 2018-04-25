 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John Malone
John Malone is the President and CEO of The Eastern Management Group. He heads one of the world's premier communications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

John Malone | April 25, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Mitel Isn't Dead -- Same Goes for Elvis (& Pauline)

Mitel Isn't Dead -- Same Goes for Elvis (& Pauline) Mitel has a good legacy story on its side, but needs some tuning on its next chapter.

Mitel has a good legacy story on its side, but needs some tuning on its next chapter.

Mitel is making a big deal about its impending acquisition by Searchlight Capital Partners, touting how good the new ownership will be for its cloud business. Let's hope so.

Mitel's been an important telecom player for a long time -- historically a formidable PBX vendor, with the gold standard in phone sets. Mitel now is a cloud player to boot. Total cloud seats at year-end 2017 exceeded four million. Recurring cloud seats were above one million. These are big numbers, and Mitel operates in rarefied air.

Eastern Management Group recently completed a multi-year study of the global hosted PBX market and published the research in a new report, "Worldwide Hosted PBX Market 2017-2022." With market data from more than 9,900 companies studied, we present some of our market research about Mitel in this post.

Let's dissect Mitel's 2017 business. For call control licenses, Mitel is strongest in the U.S., followed by Germany, France, and the U.K. The company excels in U.S. phone sales, and has a fair amount, though declining number, of UC clients. And it's a fairly solid player in contact center agent seats.

But here are some issues that undoubtedly factored in to the sale announced this week.

On a financial level, Mitel is much like it was at year-end three years ago. Revenue has remained pretty flat, at around $1.1 billion. R&D is down by about 1% since 2014, but hovers at 10%. Net income is weakish.

Cue Elvis
I recall, a few decades ago, seeing a Mitel banner hanging in the hallway of the company's Kanata, Ontario, headquarters. "Mitel Is Not Dead," it shouted, grabbing a quote from an Eastern Management Group article, playing on the then-popular "Elvis Is Not dead" mantra. Not dead and not wanting to be prematurely written off, Mitel needed the vote of confidence. Then, and even today, we saw something positive in the company.

Mitel has often shared a "Perils of Pauline" existence, to borrow from a 1914 serial. Yet the business always survived and grew -- all for good reason. The company's phones were top shelf. The line of IP PBXs worked well, were small, and stayed under the radar of competitors. Mitel operated in the U.K. when no one else was. Mitel had a network business when no one did. And Mitel had good leadership talent, like John Combs, who served as president in the '90s and later went on to build ShoreTel from scratch (well almost scratch).

So, Mitel this week announced its agreement to be bought out by a private equity firm. Is this the end for Mitel, just like Pauline? Maybe not, also just like Pauline.

But the next chapter of Mitel could benefit from some tuning. Here's why:

  • Mitel sees its future as cloud. Good idea, but the hosted PBX field has hundreds of competitors. And most of them are after the same market as Mitel, whose average cloud customer is around 40 seats
  • Every major PBX provider, including Avaya, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco, Unify, and others, wants a piece of the UCaaS business that Mitel covets
  • Mitel needs to get its gross margins up in the range of 60% to 65%, not the 50% range or lower
  • R&D should be moving up to 14%, not falling below 10%
  • Mitel has been harvesting its installed PBX base for cloud customers. Is it running low on low-hanging fruit for cloud prospects?

Now, what should Mitel do if it has a chance? Just like you would for "Perils of Pauline," stay tuned.

Related posts:

  • Mitel Goes Private
  • Large Enterprises: Fastest-Growing Hosted PBX Market
  • Hosted PBX Market: 18% of All PBX Sales in 2017





    • COMMENTS



    Webinars Podcasts
    TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
    April 25, 2018

    Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

    TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
    March 7, 2018

    Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

    BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
    February 21, 2018

    Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

    More Webinars
    Getting Proactive on E-911
    March 12, 2018
    An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
    UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
    March 9, 2018
    IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
    Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
    March 7, 2018
    In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
    Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
    February 28, 2018
    Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
    Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
    February 16, 2018
    What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
    Driving Transformation in Customer Care
    February 9, 2018
    Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
    UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
    February 2, 2018
    UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
    Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
    January 26, 2018
    Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
    Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
    December 20, 2017
    Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
    Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
    December 20, 2017
    Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
    Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
    December 20, 2017
    Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
    Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
    November 30, 2017
    With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
    Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
    October 23, 2017
    Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
    How to Master the Digital Future
    September 22, 2017
    In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
    Planning for Your 5G Future
    September 8, 2017
    Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
    SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
    August 25, 2017
    Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
    Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
    August 16, 2017
    World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
    Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
    August 11, 2017
    Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
    IoT & the Communications Workflow
    August 4, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
    UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
    July 27, 2017
    Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
    WebRTC: Why Wait?
    July 14, 2017
    Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
    Inside the CPaaS Decision
    June 28, 2017
    Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
    Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
    June 9, 2017
    If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
    Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
    June 2, 2017
    Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
    Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
    May 24, 2017
    Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
    UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
    May 18, 2017
    Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
    Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
    April 28, 2017
    Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
    Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
    April 20, 2017
    Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
    Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
    March 23, 2017
    Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
    SBC ABCs... & Then Some
    March 15, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
    TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
    March 9, 2017
    Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
    UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
    March 3, 2017
    From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
    Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
    February 24, 2017
    UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
    Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
    February 17, 2017
    From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
    On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
    February 7, 2017
    UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
    UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
    February 1, 2017
    Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
    What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
    January 26, 2017
    Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
    Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
    January 23, 2017
    Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
    More Podcasts