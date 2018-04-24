 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Blair Pleasant
Blair Pleasant is President & Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC and a co-founder of UCStrategies. She provides consulting and market...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Blair Pleasant | April 24, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Phone Is King for Customer Experience

Phone Is King for Customer Experience Recent Five9 survey data shows digital consumers, regardless of age, still want to talk to customer service agents.

Recent Five9 survey data shows digital consumers, regardless of age, still want to talk to customer service agents.

Do you know which channels your customers prefer when it comes to customer service? What about your millennial customers? What does it take to keep a customer loyal -- or what will cause customers to move to your competitors?

To answer some of these questions, Five9 and Zogby Analytics surveyed 1,138 U.S.-based consumers to better understand how they view customer service and how it impacts their behavior and purchasing decisions. Using this data, Five9 introduced its annual "Customer Service Index" to track how consumers view customer service and engagement, what platforms they prefer, and how to keep them as long-term customers. The first part of the index focuses on business decision makers and highlights the views of customer service and engagement from the executive suite, while the second part of the index is all about consumer expectations of customer service and engagement.

Looking at the consumer expectations part of the report, Five9 found that today's digital consumers have strong feelings about what they want and expect, and that customer loyalty is highly correlated to customer experiences. The takeaway for businesses is that they need to provide exceptional customer service experiences. Some of the results are somewhat obvious to those of us who've been in the customer service space, but key points do bear repeating as businesses try to grapple with their digital transformation projects.

In the world of digital transformation, organizations are using more and more digital tools to improve their business processes. The contact center, as the front door to customers, should be starting point for deploying digital tools and technologies. However, deploying technology for technology's sake won't provide the desired results. Understanding consumer preferences, as well as industry best practices, will help guide business decisions when it comes to customer support and the contact center.

Survey Key Findings
Surveying all types of consumers, from all age groups, Five9 and Zogby asked participants their views about customer service and loyalty factors, including:

  • Communication channels preferences for customer support
  • The impact of customer service on loyalty
  • Perceptions of product and service quality and willingness to do business
  • What makes a good customer experience

When asked about the top influencers impacting the decision on whether to do business with a company, survey participants indicated they are most influenced by pricing, customer service, and product quality. In fact, virtually all survey respondents indicated that a positive customer service experience is at least somewhat likely to influence their decision to do business with a company. Alternatively, fewer than 20% of respondents said they'd do business with a company that provided a negative customer service experience. The impact of a negative customer experience varies based on the type of business or industry. For example, the survey found that Internet and phone service providers are most vulnerable to poor customer service, while healthcare providers are less vulnerable.

As I'll be discussing in a webinar this week, while the survey delved into a number of issues, I found these three key findings most intriguing:

  1. The phone is still king -- for all types of consumers
  2. The majority of consumers expect interaction resolution within 30 minutes or less
  3. Consumers are comfortable with companies using past purchase history if doing so ensures a better customer experience

Despite the predictions that the phone is dead, especially for millennials, the survey found that 54% of respondents prefer to interact with a company over the phone when they need customer service. What's really interesting is that this is true regardless of age.

The other preferred interaction methods are email and online chat, with 21% of respondents noting that they want to interact with a company via online chat or social. The use of social and chat has been increasing over the past couple years, and in all age groups, indicating that B2C businesses should strongly consider providing support through chat if they're not already doing so.

Not surprisingly, today's digital consumers have high expectations when it comes to speed of issue resolution. According to the survey, almost two-thirds of respondents expect their customer service issues to be resolved in 15 minutes or less.

With the ability to access CRM and other data providing insights about customer purchase history, companies can provide more personalized experiences. The survey found that about two-thirds of respondents are at least somewhat comfortable with a company using their past purchase history when providing customer service, and even more are comfortable with this approach if it actually results in a high level of customer service.

Here are some other interesting survey results:

  • When it comes to impression of a company based on customer service and a consumer's desire to do business with a company, price is still the primary deciding factor, as 26% agree with the view, "Even with bad customer service, as long as the product works and it's the cheapest available they get my business."
  • When asked, "How likely are you do to business with a company if you have a poor customer service experience?" 45% said they were very unlikely, 31% were somewhat unlikely, with only 17% being somewhat or very likely to continue doing business with a firm based on poor customer service. Nearly 70% of respondents said if resolving an issue takes a lot of effort then they're unlikely to do business with that company again.

Today's digital consumers are savvier than ever, with high expectations for customer care. By understanding consumers' prefeences and expectations, businesses can use current technologies to better serve customers and meet these changing expectations.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts