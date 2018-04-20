 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | April 20, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Cisco: Reaching for the Mountain -- Finally

Cisco: Reaching for the Mountain -- Finally Cisco has the pieces, and says the right words, so all it has to do now is deliver the goods.

Cisco has the pieces, and says the right words, so all it has to do now is deliver the goods.

Along with much of the industry, earlier this week I watched Cisco's Collaboration Summit opening day keynote. In it I heard something that I've been waiting on for a long time: an acknowledgement of an embarrassing reality in the collaboration market, and a pledge to do something about it.

My surprise came within the first five minutes of the program.

My cohorts here at No Jitter have covered the Spark-to-Webex rebranding (good move, and Cisco picked the right name to use) and the product details (here and here), leaving me to what I consider the big moment. That's when Rowan Trollope, Cisco's SVP & GM, Applications, related a story about Stewart Brand, author of the iconic Whole Earth Catalog. The Catalog, which used the slogan "access to tools" and coined the phrase "Stay hungry. Stay Foolish," helped inspire the Internet generation.

Trollope explained how Brand, who trained as a biologist, held that technology evolution in many ways mirrored biological evolution. In the 1950s, biologists viewed evolution as a series of hills and mountains separated by valleys. Life appeared to evolve in a series of "local optimums," in essence, moving among the low hills. The question became: Why didn't people develop more fitness so they could conquer the surrounding mountains?

The answer, he said, was that getting to the next mountain meant first going down into the valley, which seemed foolish to many people. He related that sort of thinking to technology developments that brought companies to their own "low hills" and "low fitness levels."

Consumer Guideposts
In a rather telling revelation, Trollope then applied that paradigm to the collaboration business. Five or six years ago the industry had collaboration technologies to offer, but sat on a low hill, he said. Getting collaboration to the next level called for experimentation and courage, and the guideposts Trollope cited, not surprisingly, were the consumer mobile business and mobile messaging. This struck a chord with me, because it reflects a theme I've been writing about for most of a decade -- that being the low level of competition in UC and collaboration mobility.

To describe how Cisco planned to rise above this morass, Trollope pointed to the design principles he's fostering. The first two come right out of the consumer mobile playbook: simplicity and a compelling experience. The goal, he said, is to create a "radically new experience."

To drive home the point, Trollope cited Peter Theil, PayPal cofounder and early Facebook investor. In his book, "Zero to One," Theil advocates that getting people to change their behaviors, like moving from email to collaborative workspaces, requires a product that isn't just incrementally better, but orders of magnitude better.

When Trollope talked about standing on a low hill looking at "mountains," I thought back to all those Enterprise Connect keynotes where leading executives from enterprise suppliers took the stage and, one after another, went on to praise the marvels of consumer technology, exulted over its commanding success, and even delighted us with their own favorite apps or features from those tech marvels. Then they went on to show us the woeful wares they were selling.

I've long been writing about the relationship between consumer-driven mobile technologies and enterprise technology solutions. Over the years, enterprise suppliers have liked to portray mobile consumer tools as complementary to their solutions, but those of us out talking to actual users have known that they've really been competitive offerings. And the enterprise suppliers have been coming out on the short end of that competition.

The reason for this is simple: The consumer guys deliver better -- or to borrow from Trollope's design principles, more compelling -- products. I've long attributed this performance gap to a problem in product design philosophy at the enterprise suppliers that I identified as: "Thinking in terms of what you can build rather than building something someone actually wants."

I don't know Trollope personally, though I have closely followed his progress at Cisco, and he seems to have landed on the single biggest element that has held back the enterprise market: high visions with low expectations of performance and, hence, adoption.

Those low expectations yielded crappy mobile offerings that nobody used. That last sentence essentially summarizes what we've seen in the way of mobile offerings from enterprise suppliers for the last 10 years -- basically, for as long as they've been at this.

Getting Closer
As both a hardware and a software supplier, Cisco is starting to show that it can deliver on the promise. A great example, which Trollope referenced on stage, is the ultrasound-based Proximity solution for associating mobile devices with room-based video systems.

I've lost count of how many short-range wireless technologies we're wrestling with in the mobile space... from Bluetooth to ZigBee, including Wi-Fi 802.11ad, near-field communications, beacons, and the list goes on. But nobody else is talking about ultrasound (i.e., audio frequencies above the range of human hearing). Cisco walked away from the mess and came up with something different and unique, and while it may not be a standard, Cisco Proximity can make the required sound, and users now have a great way to integrate mobile and room-based video devices.

All I can say is, I hope Trollope can pull it off. Success is measured in numbers, and up until now, mobile users have chosen the consumer solution if one was available over anything they can get from the enterprise suppliers. Frankly, the consumer guys have been performing to a way higher standard.

It's refreshing to see that at least Cisco has woken up to this reality and has taken up the challenge to start delivering solutions that meet the needs of enterprise users but deliver the simplicity, functionality, and, most importantly, compelling UX that will cause customers to adopt them.

We'll be watching.

Follow Michael Finneran on Twitter.
@dBrnWireless





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts