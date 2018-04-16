 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Phil Gordon
Phil Gordon is the founder and CEO of Chatbox, an integrated messaging ecosystem where businesses and customers seamlessly exchange real-time...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Phil Gordon | April 16, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

6 Technologies for Personalized Messaging at Scale

6 Technologies for Personalized Messaging at Scale Successfully deliver hyper-personalized, robust messaging-based experiences, and your customers will love you for it.

Successfully deliver hyper-personalized, robust messaging-based experiences, and your customers will love you for it.

In an era when 97% of business calls go unanswered, and nine out of 10 consumers prefer instant messaging over talking on the phone, enterprises are under immense pressure to change the way they communicate with consumers. To meet these growing demands, 80% of 800 decision makers from well-known brands intend to deploy chatbots by 2020, according to a 2016 survey released by Oracle.

However, even with the introduction of chatbots, companies still struggle to deliver that "personal touch" at scale. Automation has historically come at the cost of personalization. To deliver hyper-personalized messaging experiences, businesses need to seamlessly integrate six fundamental technologies.

  1. Channels -- SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, LiveChat, Alexa, Slack... There are so many communication channels to choose from, each with slightly different user behaviors and capabilities. No matter what channels customers want to use, businesses must be able to build a solution once and have it operate consistently across all channels. Simply stated: Build once and seamlessly deploy to any channel.

  2. Automation -- Messaging solutions must operate at scale, which inevitably means at least a basic level of automation. Some kind of artificial intelligence engine will be required for natural language processing (NLP). Amazon Lex? Google DialogFlow? Microsoft Luis? A custom bot solution? There are so many options. Basic, pre-programmed keyword automation is one thing, but what about getting your AI engine to locate data from your CRM and then act based on your customer's response? What about the training data needed to seed the AI engine? How do you improve automation automatically?

  3. Structured Data Exchange -- Depending on the AI/NLP deployed, you should be able to solve basic intent discovery and automate responses to common requests for static information such as "How late are you open?" Beyond that, bots struggle when they have to collect or exchange structured data, quickly leading to customer frustration. Take a simple example:

    Bot: What's your first name?
    Customer: Philll
    Bot: What's your last name?
    Customer: oops Phil
    Bot: Hello, Philll oops Phil, how can I help?

    AI/NLP isn't the right technology or paradigm for exchanging structured data like forms, checklists, wizards, or rich media content. But customer experiences will inevitably need this capability. You need to provide a seamless transition between unstructured conversation into bi-directional structured data exchange. Ideally, the structured data can be validated and then sent back to the bot to further the messaging flow and drive results.

    Certain channels allow a richer media experience than others. Facebook Messenger is one, RCS messaging promises another, and Apple is touting its Business Chat. Microsoft's Adaptive Cards allow businesses to present data in a variety of visual formats, and Oracle licenses software to support bidirectional structured data with its bot platform.

    However you choose to tackle this problem, your "instant" apps will ultimately need to work on 99%+ of mobile devices, ensure security of data, be deployable to any channel, handle bi-directional data flow, and be engineered for automated build and delivery. They need to present native-like mobile-optimized experiences, without download or install. They're purpose-built mini apps that can be inserted into the conversational flow for a real-time, dynamic exchange of information with a specific customer at a specific moment in time.

  4. Integrations -- Messaging solutions need to integrate seamlessly with backend data sources, CRMs, and APIs. Well-formed RESTful APIs are a rarity in the business world, and companies often underestimate the challenge of pulling together all the information needed from their siloed systems.

    If a customer asks "How much to renew?" a bot may need to hit your CRM to find the customer's current plan and then another database to find the latest pricing for that plan. Without tight data integrations, messaging solutions are largely relegated to toy-like use cases for which they merely surface generic information, unable to act on it.

  5. Agent Tools -- While automations will be first responders in many messaging experiences, inevitably you'll need humans to take over the conversation -- for VIP customers, transcript verification, training, or agent escalation. You'll want the entire bot-based transcript available on demand for agent review. A robust solution will also surface data collected during structured data exchange and actions taken as a result.

  6. Analytics -- Finally, you'll need to track and measure how your messaging experience is performing. What queries are we successfully handling? How many agent handoffs are required? What's driving higher conversions? How are our CSAT scores trending?

Bringing It All Together
Businesses building for the future will need to stitch together these six key technologies into one seamless, on-demand experience. Successful companies will deliver hyper-personalized, robust messaging-based experiences to their customers at scale. And your customers will love you for it.





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TRUE OMNICHANNEL: CREATING EFFORTLESS CUSTOMER JOURNEY ACROSS CHANNELS
April 25, 2018

Yesterdays simple phone call to a contact center or business location is rapidly becoming todays interactive session, spanning multiple channels and devices. If you need to know how Omnichannel can

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts