Team Collaboration Top Interest of EC18 Attendees

Annual post-event survey shows the rising promise of this technology within the enterprise.

Each year, as part of our post-Enterprise Connect Orlando survey, we ask attendees to tell us about the technologies they think will play more important roles in their businesses over the next 12 months. Team collaboration, as you'll know from having read the headline for this piece (not to mention our event coverage), rates highest among them.

Two-thirds of respondents said team collaboration will gain importance within their enterprises over the next 12 months. At 66%, team collaboration nudged out cloud communications (64%) as the technology gaining importance in the enterprise, and UC, at 61%.

Why is this? As I discuss in my EC post on the survey results, I attribute this rising importance rating to a few factors:

Users warming up to the concept of team collaboration

Product maturity

Alignment with evolving culture of corporate meetings

