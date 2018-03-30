 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | March 30, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Mobile at EC18: Avaya Shakes Up the Service Provider Business

Mobile at EC18: Avaya Shakes Up the Service Provider Business Avaya stole the show at EC18, with a new, smarter toll-free service for the contact center.

Avaya stole the show at EC18, with a new, smarter toll-free service for the contact center.

Earlier this month at Enterprise Connect 2018, the seminal gathering for the enterprise communications industry, I had the opportunity to exchange ideas with some great people in the enterprise mobility space as part of the mobility-related sessions I helped organize (a responsibility I take very seriously).

As is usually the case, mobility was a sideshow at EC, and we had any number of vendors pushing mobile solutions based on models that we know from countless predecessors are essentially guaranteed to fail -- don't these guys read No Jitter?

However, out of the mobile morass emerged one captivating new service idea. Surprisingly, it came from Avaya, not a traditional service provider, and it took the form of a new toll-free voice service for the contact center (far and away the biggest market for toll-free services), and it was geared toward the needs of mobile callers.

portable
What Did Avaya Do?
What this announcement says is that Avaya has become a carrier, a "mobile operator" to be specific, through what it calls the Avaya Cellular Business Network (CBN). For most of us, the idea of being a "carrier" conjures up images of dozens to hundreds of points of presence (POPs), thousands of miles of fiber optic cable, sales offices across the country, trucks, pole climbers -- in short, "the works." If you make that a "mobile operator" you can add in cell towers, radios, radio licenses, backhaul facilities, mobile switching centers, home location registers -- again, "the works."

Avaya will be doing very little of that. According to Tracy Fleming from Avaya's Office of the CTO, the company will be building multiple data centers to offer the service in commercial hosting facilities so they will be able to offer geo-redundant access. It is also building an IMS core network for delivering toll-free and DID voice services to enterprise users.

Avaya will have no extensive facilities-based landline network like a traditional wireline carrier, and no radio access network, radio licenses or wireless subscribers like a traditional mobile operator. However, for today'virtualized, cloud-based world, it will have what is needed to deliver toll-free voice service.

Avaya also has one other critical element that is key to its product differentiation: As a registered mobile operator, the company has access to the cellular signaling network. That access is provided through a partnership with an unnamed mobile operator, who is identified in a blog by David Chavez, also from Avaya's office of the CTO, as a "willing and energetic mobile partner."

A Little Background
In modern telephone networks, signaling networks are separate overlay data networks that interconnect the switching points, allowing them to coordinate the process of setting up and tearing down calls and providing calling features like vanity toll-free numbers. AT&T designed the first common channel signaling network in the 1970s with its proprietary Common Channel Inter-Office Signaling (CCIS). The basis for standards-based network signaling for landline networks was Signaling System 7 (SS7) that was developed as part of the move to ISDN (remember that acronym?).

The initial cellular networks used a version of SS7, however, a cellular network had to accommodate a much wider range of user behaviors than a fixed line network. For example, cellular signaling networks had to accommodate users who were roaming outside of their home network. Those users would have to be authenticated (so the carriers would know they'd get paid for handling their calls) and the over-the-air encryption would have to be initiated. Also, things like the cell tower they were accessing could be captured.

One very important thing cellular signaling networks would record was whether a call originated on a wired or a mobile line. If the call originated on their network or was passed to them from another mobile operator (who would also be connected to the cellular signaling network), it was known to be "mobile." However, if the call was passed to them from a landline operator, it was "wired." That distinction is important for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mobile operator needs to know if they can send the station SMS messages.

So, what this all adds up to is that Avaya is a provider of wired toll-free services, but one (for now, the "only one") who has access to the internal network information only available on the cellular signaling network. That combination is going to allow them to sell toll-free services with features and capabilities the like of which we haven't seen before.

So What's Avaya Selling?"Sim Ring for the Contact Center"
Avaya clearly has a multi-phase plan for its network stretching over several years, though the initial service called the Avaya Mobile Experience should be rolling out to general availability in the May-June timeframe. Essentially this will be a toll-free voice service targeted at contact centers, a natural market extension for Avaya's contact center business. The key differentiator is that Avaya's service will offer a crafty intercept and alternate service option for mobile callers.

I've often joked (not necessarily to the delight of the UC vendors) that the only successful mobile application they've ever come up with is simultaneous ring, or Sim Ring. The irony is that Sim Ring essentially routes the call out of the stodgy old phone system they're selling and onto the type of flexible functional tool users really want -- their smartphones. Avaya is now pitching the same idea for mobile callers to contact centers.

Of course, as a contact center operator, you want those callers on the website if possible. It's already way cheaper to serve them there than with live voice agents, and that difference will only increase with expanding use of AI-enabled chatbots. This also makes the job of delivering a useful and effective (as well as engaging) Web experience the highest priority.

To get into the game, the contact center would have to transfer its toll-free services and port its toll-free numbers to the Avaya CBN; Avaya will only support SIP trunks and not your old fashioned PRIs. This would also involve reterminating its services (or more likely, ordering replacement services) to one or more of the Avaya CBN POPs. The key feature of the Avaya toll-free service comes from its access to the cellular signaling network, which will allow it to differentiate mobile from landline callers and offer special handling for the mobile ones.

With Avaya Mobile Experience, when calls arrive at the Avaya CBN, landline calls are delivered to the contact center as usual, though in the future they may be accompanied by a richer set of signaling information gleaned from the cellular signaling network.

Mobile calls are identified and intercepted in the network and the caller is given a voice prompt asking if he or she wants "an enhanced mobile experience." The caller can then press something, like "1", and the network can send a personalized SMS message to the user's mobile device with a link to the customer service area of the company's website. The voice call is then disconnected (stopping the toll-free billing charges), and the caller can click the link and be taken to the company's website. Like Sim Ring, the Mobile Experience service gives mobile callers the option to avoid the contact center experience.

Avaya's press materials also note that the service can be used to access any vendor's contact center platform, though Avaya users clearly have an advantage through the tight coupling between the network service and the Avaya platforms with access to features like Breeze Snap-Ins.

portable


Why Didn't Someone Think of This Before?
That's a question the landline carriers should be asking themselves already, and if they have any sense, they should be looking at what it will take to mimic it. In this blog, David Chavez, a VP in Avaya's CTO office, claims that some elements of its capabilities are patent pending. We will be watching to see if and how quickly other carriers could roll out copycat offerings or if this will degrade into some type of patent kerfuffle.

Amazingly, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint all have both wireline and cellular operations, but it appears their traditional practice of operating the wireless and wireline services independently has come back to haunt them.

Kudos to Avaya for recognizing the opportunity, putting the pieces together, and catching the carrier businesses flat-footed. The question now becomes, how good is Avaya going to be as a service provider?

I work with the carriers a lot, and it is still pretty difficult to operate a long-distance network and deliver the top-notch services to demanding enterprise customers. Those services would include not just delivering voice calls, but sales, sales engineering, installation planning, SIP signaling support, number porting, customer service, billing, problem resolution, etc.

According to Fleming, Avaya will be selling and supporting the Mobile Experience service through its contact center sales channel, though it will likely be beefing up the workforce to manage the service provider business. A failure on that front will likely kill this baby in the crib.

What's Next?
Based on what we've seen thus far, it appears that Avaya has plans that go far beyond the initial Mobile Experience offering, though Fleming cautions not to expect those within the calendar year. A lot of that future functionality will be tied to other data from the cellular signaling network Avaya could provide to contact centers like user location that is more reliable than the caller's area code -- something that's fairly irrelevant in the mobile world.

Even further down the line, there are hints Avaya is looking at deeper integration into mobile apps. That type of capability would involve challenges that are orders of magnitude more perplexing than delivering a network-based call intercept that occurs before the call even reaches the contact center.

I intend to explore those possible longer-term extensions in a future blog post, but Avaya's horizontal expansion into the service provider space and opening access to a wider range of network signaling intelligence is by itself a big development. Avaya's next challenge will be execution on the operations front, and selling contact center customers on the value of the first significant development we've seen in the service provider space in some time.

Related content:

Follow Michael Finneran on Twitter and Google+!
@dBrnWireless
Michael Finneran on Google+





COMMENTS



Webinars Podcasts
TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
February 7, 2018

Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

More Webinars
Getting Proactive on E-911
March 12, 2018
An effective E-911 implementation doesn't just happen; it takes a solid strategy. Tune in for tips from IT expert Irwin Lazar, of Nemertes Research.
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts