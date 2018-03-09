TADHack-mini Orlando: Know Before You Go TADHack-mini Orlando, taking place coincident with Enterprise Connect, kicks off on Saturday -- are you ready to participate?

With Enterprise Connect starting Monday, you're likely busy filling your schedules with conference sessions, exhibitor booth visits, and, of course, networking receptions. If you're in town for the weekend, be sure to pencil in the second-annual TADHack-mini Orlando, two days of hands-on problem solving using programmable communications – everybody welcome, developer skills not required!

The fun will kick off Saturday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET at Valencia College, West Campus (Collaborative Design Center - Building 10, 3rd Floor). Participants will gather to form teams (or work independently) and use communications APIs to build applications that address real-world problems.

This year's hackathon has four sponsors -- Flowroute, VoIP Innovations, Avaya, and Telnyx -- with staff on hand from each sponsor to offer assistance in working with their communications APIs. In advance of the event, you can find developer resources and some documentation under the "Developer Resources" tab on the TADHack-mini website here. Familiarize yourself with these materials before the hackathon begins, and maybe you'll give yourself an edge over the competition!

Developers will be competing for a prize pot of $4,000. Not only will the winners walk away with some well-deserved cash, but winning developers will have the opportunity to show their applications to the Enterprise Connect audience in the Monday afternoon session, "Hackathon Spotlight: Programmable Communications is for Everyone."

For those Enterprise Connect attendees who are interested in participating in the TADHack-mini Orlando but won't be on site early enough, you can participate remotely as well. Just head online and register and you'll be good to go! Also worth noting, if you haven't yet registered for Enterprise Connect and plan on attending hackathon, you can get 50% off the onsite price for Enterprise Connect Orlando, running March 12-15 -- just use the code ECHACK18 when registering.

As TADHack organizer Alan Quayle described it, "TADHack is all about learning, sharing, coding (you can even avoid this with some of the GUIs), creating, and most importantly having fun with a diverse group of people. And If that is not enough to entice you, we have lots of cash prizes, free entrance, and free food."

Last year was a great inaugural year for the TADHack-mini Orlando, drawing some 22 developers who created 13 hacks. With a new batch of sponsors for the 2018 event, I'm sure there'll be some new and interesting applications, and I for one am looking forward to seeing what you all create. Hope to see you there!

