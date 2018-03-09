 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gary Audin
Gary Audin is the President of Delphi, Inc. He has more than 40 years of computer, communications and security...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Gary Audin | March 09, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Social Media: Benefit or Problem?

Social Media: Benefit or Problem? While social media use brings many business benefits, it also comes with just as many risks.

While social media use brings many business benefits, it also comes with just as many risks.

Social media sites are part of daily life for the majority of Americans. The advent of the smartphone has accelerated the attraction and use of social media sites. Social media can be a benefit to the business, but it can also be a problem. Issues such as productivity, security, compliance, and workplace disruption are all negative aspects of social media interactions.

I recently read the Pew Research Center report, "Social Media Use in 2018," which highlights a number of existing trends and a newly emerging narrative around dealing with social media. The graphics in this blog are from this report.

The Platforms
The typical U.S. citizen reports that they use at least three of the eight major platforms that were measured in the report.

  • Facebook -- The dominant social media site is Facebook. Its usage penetration has remained flat since 2016. About 68% of U.S. adults report that they are Facebook users, except for the 65 years of age or older group. Users access it once or more on a daily basis. Use of Facebook has grown consistently since 2012, from 55% to 68% today. See the chart below.
  • YouTube -- YouTube does not exactly qualify as social media, but some social elements are contained on this site. It is now used by 73% of U.S. adults with 94% usage for those the 18- to 24-year-old range.
  • Instagram -- Comes in third in terms of popular social media sites, with about 36% of those surveyed using the platform.
  • Pinterest -- Comes in fourth with about 29% of those surveyed using the platform.
  • The list is rounded out with Snapchat at 27%, LinkedIn with 26%, Twitter at 24%, and WhatsApp at 22%.
portable


Social Media Consumption

By Age -- There is quite a difference concerning the use of social media based on age. The Pew Research Center survey found that 80% of 18- to 29-year-olds indicate they use social media. For the 30- to 49-year-old group, that drops to 78%. The 50- to 64-year-old group drops to 64%. Usage drops to 37% for those 65 and older.

Activity -- The chart below indicates that the majority of Facebook users access the site several times a day. That is followed by Snapchat at 49% and Instagram at 38%. Twitter and YouTube are accessed several times a day by 26% of adult users and 29% of adult users, respectively. What the report did not cover is how long users accessed the sites. It could be anywhere from a few minutes to an hour more.

Gender -- Pinterest is more popular with women at 41%, versus men at 16% usage.

Loyalty -- There is a substantial overlap in loyalty to the sites. The majority of users indicate they primarily use Facebook and YouTube, but also use Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram. Loyalty to the sites seems to be high and extends from one site to another.

portable


Benefits
Advertising -- I have discovered I receive the equivalent of advertising via LinkedIn and Twitter. One of my associates uses Facebook for advertising.

Messaging -- Facebook Messenger 2.3 was just released. It includes updates for customer chat tools and a quick reply feature. It also offers advanced customization tools so you can target your customer support. Besides using these features in the contact center, this could be used by employees communicating with each other.

Contact Center -- Agents in the contact center can use social media to collect information about those contacting them. This enhances the knowledge and context agents have about the customer. More knowledge generally equals more sales as well as better customer support satisfaction.

Website -- Those who design company websites can analyze their social media sites to gain an appreciation of what interests and what discourages potential customers. This knowledge can be used to enhance the website, make it more attractive and more interesting, as well as hold onto the customer's attention longer. This means more sales and revenue.

Problems
Productivity -- I receive many social media notifications daily. For my efficiency, I work with these notifications in batches. Unfortunately, the notifications are not always useful, sometimes interfere with my work, and reduce my productivity. I have observed some contact center agents scrolling through social media sites in between customer calls rather than being productive.

Disruptions/Distractions -- It has been observed that when a person is interrupted in production work, or distracted during that time, it takes time for them to return back to their productive stage. This means that the distraction or disruption time is extended for another minute or two until the person can regain what they were working on and continue the productive operation. The distractions and disruptions therefore may be twice as long as people expect, reducing productivity further.

Security -- Email has been a popular tool for phishing. Although many people have learned not to click on links within their emails that are suspicious, some people still do it. I think that with social media sites, because they breed familiarity and trust, phishing through the sites is also a problem. Because the social media interactions generally are assumed to be from friendly parties, the barrier against phishing is lower and therefore has a greater impact on security.

Compliance -- Users of social media may use the sites for business communications that are outside compliance requirements. This presents problems for the business that cannot control, record, or audit these communications. The business could be liable for penalties and fines.

Social media is here to stay. Social media sites are also moving into business applications such as advertising and messaging services. You cannot block them. What you need to do is continually train your users and agents to watch for security issues. You also need to ensure that they honestly do their work and ignore the disruptions and distractions that occur during the day from the social media sites. You cannot completely prevent this, but you can certainly reduce it. Interacting with social media is going to be an ongoing problem that can be reduced but never eliminated.





COMMENTS


Check out this recap of Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017, and register now to join us in 2018 and save $200 off or get a Free Expo Plus Pass.


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
February 7, 2018

Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

More Webinars
UC & Contact Center: Building a Holistic Business Case
March 9, 2018
IT consultant Steve Leaden lays out the whys and how-tos of getting the green light for your convergence strategy.
Talking Speech Tech for the Enterprise
March 7, 2018
In advance of his speech tech tutorial at EC18, communications analyst Jon Arnold explores what voice means in a post-PBX world.
Voice Reboot: Smart Talking in Your Contact Center
February 28, 2018
Voice engagement isn't about a simple phone call any longer, but rather a conversational experience that crosses from one channel to the next, as Daniel Hong, a VP and research director with Forrester....
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts