Mobile to Rock at EC18 A lot is going on in the mobile space, and it's all going to be on the agenda at Enterprise Connect 2018.

Working with the Enterprise Connect conference team on mobility sessions is one of my biggest projects each year, and each year we seem to come up with a different set of topics that need to be on the program. The transition to 5G and the required infrastructure changes, like small cells, are certainly part of the story. However, this year the biggest changes we're seeing are in usage.

Text has gone from being a convenient chat mechanism to a major enabler in the omnichannel contact center. Once an interesting "idea," the Internet of Things (IoT) has grown to a capability serving hundreds of millions of endpoints. And as the mobile services get more numerous and complex, IT departments are going to have to get more knowledgeable and involved.

Here's a quick rundown of the major mobile topics we've got planned for EC18:

5G -- Yes, it's coming. The carriers are promising initial services by year-end and major rollouts through 2019. In the meantime, does anyone really know what 5G means? You've probably heard it should increase mobile data rates by an order of magnitude (i.e., 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps sustained) and you might have even heard about low latency (i.e., 1 msec) services for applications like autonomous vehicles, so there's a play on IoT applications. But did you know, many of the initial deployments are for fixed wireless? The FCC has just released $4.53 billion to fund the construction of LTE wireless networks in rural areas, as part of the Mobility Fund Phase II. 5G is going to have a big impact on small cells, and those small cells introduce the possibility of using different frequency bands, including the 5-GHz band your Wi-Fi network is running on. All of this will be on the table for the "Mobility 2021: Preparing for the (Even More) Mobile Enterprise" session, for which we've compiled a panel comprising representatives from carriers (Sprint and Verizon) and UCaaS/CPaaS providers (Ribbon Communications and RingCentral).

Speaking of Apple, we'll have a whole session dealing with the subject: Is Apple Really Ready for the Enterprise? The stress marks are beginning to show in the Apple juggernaut, but the company still represents a major force in the mobile market. We'll be looking at Apple's unique position in the technology market; what it has to offer enterprise customers, both in terms of employee-to-employee and business-to-consumer offerings; and how you can get the most out of your Apple investment. Indoor Coverage -- In our last mobility session, "New Options (and Challenges for Indoor Wireless Coverage," we'll get back to infrastructure, particularly the infrastructure that will allow users to make and receive calls (and texts and emails) in the traditionally problem-prone indoor environments. Distributed antenna systems (DAS) have been the go-to solution for carriers up to now, but a DAS can represent a million-dollar investment for a headquarters location or a large public venue. As a result, with 5G the carriers are looking at any number of small cell implementations as part of an overall strategy of network densification. Not all of this is good news, as some of those solutions involve using unlicensed frequency bands that could potentially interfere with your in-place Wi-Fi networks, while other solutions look at hitching a free ride on your Wi-Fi infrastructure. How the carriers address those issues will depend a lot on what spectrum they have available to use, and subject matter experts from Sprint and Verizon and will be on hand to talk about the technologies, frequency bands, and overall approaches these companies will be taking to ensure our mobile works wherever we wander.

I've had the opportunity to work on some great mobile projects this year, and to do extensive research in how the carriers are setting up to address the challenges before them. I've also watched as both the UC&C/team collaboration and contact center vendors have made adjustments to their offerings in response to the ever-changing demands of mobile users. We've put together a program that's designed to bring you up to speed on the issues you need to be conversant in, and the opportunity to hear what some of the major suppliers are doing to stay in step with the all-important mobile ecosystem. I hope you'll join us!

