 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Irwin Lazar
Irwin Lazar is the Vice President and Service Director at Nemertes Research, where he manages research operations, develops and manages...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Irwin Lazar | February 27, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

WebRTC: Is this Finally the Year?

WebRTC: Is this Finally the Year? A variety of factors have inhibited WebRTC's adoption... or have they?

A variety of factors have inhibited WebRTC's adoption... or have they?

Almost five years have passed since Brent Kelly, of KelCor, and I hosted the first WebRTC conference-within-a-conference at Enterprise Connect. At the time, WebRTC was nearing the high arc of the hype curve as developers and vendors touted its ability to revolutionize and democratize communications.

By equipping Web browsers with the native ability to support voice and video calls and data sharing, WebRTC at the time offered the potential to enable click-to-call capability in virtually any application, without the need to require users to install and maintain plugins or dedicated apps to participate in communications sessions. By virtue of its support for peer-to-peer communications, WebRTC also created the potential for direct endpoint-to-endpoint calls without the need for expensive and complex backend telephony and video infrastructure.

However, battles over standards and codecs continually constrained WebRTC adoption, as did the lack of universal browser support. While browser owners largely agreed on embedded voice codecs, agreement wasn't so simple when it came to video. Google pushed its VP8 video encapsulation approach, while others tried to make H.264 the video codec of choice. Eventually, the IETF working groups agreed that WebRTC browsers should support H.264 and VP8, but by that time the newer H.265 and VP9 codecs were beginning to enter the market, and the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), a group including Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, IBM, and others, began work on a new open-source next-generation video codec.

On the browser front, Chrome, Firefox, and Opera have long provided WebRTC support. But Microsoft didn't begin to embrace WebRTC until it released its Edge browser, and even then it created confusion with its support for Object Real-Time Communications, or ORTC, an alternative approach to WebRTC APIs. And Apple, with one of the largest browser footprints in the world, only recently, in Safari Version 11, embedded support for WebRTC libraries. Without native WebRTC support, users were left to install plugins for voice, video, and screen-sharing sessions within a browser.

As a result, it's fair to say that WebRTC hasn't lived up to the hype... or has it?

Certainly the vision we discussed at Enterprise Connect 2013 of WebRTC threatening the existence of the PSTN and UC platforms as we knew them at the time hasn't come to pass. No WebRTC-based services have thus far challenged the dominance in the consumer space of Microsoft Skype, Google Hangouts, and Apple FaceTime for voice and video calling, or have disrupted traditional UC vendors in the enterprise. WebRTC hasn't eliminated dedicated softphone apps, nor has it yet led to widespread click-to-call implementations enabling website visitors to speak with companies without having to pick up the phone.

And yet, WebRTC is all around us.

Most Web and video conferencing, as well as UCaaS, providers now offer WebRTC-based access to meetings. Developers often use WebRTC libraries within dedicated desktop and mobile apps to enable voice, video, and data sharing support. A small number of companies, largely in the hospitality and financial services space, offer click-to-call options through their websites, coupling browser information with incoming calls to allow a customer service agent to recognize a customer quickly and determine the likely reason for a call before answering (e.g., a call coming in via an account management page will likely be a question about a bill). In fact, Nemertes' 2017-18 study on contact center and customer engagement, published last September, found that 28% of participants were already supporting, or planning to support, voice chat through the Web and via mobile applications. In almost all these cases, developers are using WebRTC libraries in browsers or in mobile apps to enable easy, plugin-free communications capabilities.

With the quiet arrival of this new WebRTC reality, organizations need to ensure that they've optimized their management, security, and application development strategies to support a virtually unlimited means for employees, partners, and customers to connect to communication services. Fortunately, session border control vendors largely enable policy management for WebRTC connections. And app libraries from vendors like Callstats.io provide visibility into WebRTC session performance, including voice and video metrics, dropped calls, and connect rates.

Even with the now-widespread adoption of WebRTC, if under the covers, more opportunity remains for application developers to leverage it to add voice, video, and data-sharing capabilities to additional Web-based applications. More work remains to be done to ensure performance and security. And, standards bodies must fight old battles anew as AOMedia, Google, and others develop an approach to evolve video codecs beyond VP8 and H.264. Still, WebRTC may not have upended the UC world, but it certainly changed it -- and will continue to do so in the future.

Join me at Enterprise Connect 2018 on Monday, March 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in Sun B for "WebRTC Reality Check: Is This the Year?" We'll be discussing the current state of WebRTC, opportunities and challenges, and where WebRTC goes from here in the years ahead.

Learn more about APIs & Embedded Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Regular Rate or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Irwin Lazar on Twitter!
@imlazar





COMMENTS


Check out this recap of Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017, and register now to join us in 2018 and save $200 off or get a Free Expo Plus Pass.


Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

TOP VIDEO COLLABORATION & A/V TRENDS FOR 2018
March 7, 2018

Video collaboration is experiencing significant change and innovation-how can your enterprise take advantage? In this webinar, leading industry analyst Ira Weinstein will present detailed analysis

BUSINESS AGILITY: THE PAYOFF FOR CLOUD TODAY
February 21, 2018

Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
February 7, 2018

Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

More Webinars
Inside Contact Centers of Today... and Tomorrow
February 16, 2018
What trends and technologies should you be up on for your contact center? Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center & Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2018, gives us the lowdown.
Driving Transformation in Customer Care
February 9, 2018
Melanie Turek, VP of connected work research at Frost & Sullivan, walks us through key components -- and sticking points -- of customer-oriented digital transformation projects.
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts