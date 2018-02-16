LogMeIn & Jive: More Good to Come When two good companies merge, I can't help but anticipate something even better for customers and channel partners.

When two good companies merge, I can't help but anticipate something even better for customers and channel partners.

In one of the latest signs of a consolidating industry, Web conferencing and meeting services provider LogMeIn last week announced the intended acquisition of UCaaS provider Jive Communications, as reported by No Jitter. This should be a case of two good things coming together to form something even better.

LogMeIn, with more than two million customers and over $1 billion in revenue, is no stranger to IT. For example, it offers GoToAssist, a remote access tool that enables IT clients along with scores of help desk personnel using its platform daily to troubleshoot, patch, and make changes. Users of this tool are generally positive that they'll be able to resolve their issues. What many don't realize is that behind the LogMeIn platform are numerous components that help make remote access tool a dominate force.

I've had experience with Jive since 2008. I first learned of the company when testing a Panasonic hybrid IP PBX with SIP trunks using two providers, Jive being one of them. Jive's support and technical prowess in integrating dial plans into a premises PBX impressed me from the start. Its ability to provide "hybrid" solutions indicated then that it had the chutzpah to dive into the world of business needs vs. just selling a subscription with an expected churn loss.

Early on, many companies engaged in voice were too short-sighted. I can say that Jive, from my many engagements, consistently stepped up and delivered. This isn't to say we didn't feel growing pains, but the company endured, improved its processes, and elevated customer service to something much more than calling into a call center to get tossed around.

Channel partners should be excited with the news that LogMeIn and Jive want to join forces to create a dominant UCaaS offering. While neither company will offer any forward-looking statements, channel partners and customers can expect robust, dynamic solutions that will help them succeed in their missions.

Looking back now, 10 years is a significant amount of time to have been involved with both companies. How will UCaaS mature in the next decade, and how will this combined company's portfolio reflect the changes? This will be an interesting case to watch and experience.

That said, I do recall Centrex and the monopolistic ways of the past, and endured the break-up of the Bell System and the many changes that wrought for our industry. But Centrex is long gone, and I don't feel that need to be in control. In fact, these many experiences have enabled success and empowered us to do more.

How about you, what's your view on this market?

Learn more about Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Early Bird Pricing, expiring today, or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Matt Brunk on Twitter!

@telecomworx

