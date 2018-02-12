Altocloud & Cisco: A Win-Win-Win
Altocloud is now part of Cisco’s SolutionsPlus partner program, a combination delivering value to both companies and their customers.
If you're a fan of the TV show, "The Office" you undoubtedly remember this episode where Michael Scott and company teach us that there's something better than a win-win, and that's a win-win-win. In the tech industry, partnerships work when they are a win-win-win, as such deals benefit both vendors as well as the customers. If one of those constituents lose, then the partnership will likely fail.
Cisco Live EMEA took place in Barcelona a couple weeks back, and while intent-based networking stole the show, there was some other noteworthy news out of the event. Altocloud announced it had entered an agreement with Cisco to join its SolutionsPlus Program. One of the components of the agreement is that Altocloud is now available to Cisco's sales force and reseller community through the Cisco Global Price List (GPL), streamlining the procurement of the solution.
Altocloud was one of the first vendors to use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data to improve customer experience, agent interactions, and sales efficiency. The company itself is not a contact center vendor, but it provides the intelligence to better understand the customer journey and integrates into existing contact center solutions, including Cisco. Under the terms of the SolutionPlus Program, Altocloud will be offered by Cisco for Unified Contact Center Enterprise (UCCE) as well as Unified Contact Center Express (UCCX).
Cisco customers that use Altocloud will have the following capabilities:
- See what customers are doing before, during, and after interacting
- Notify reps about important visitors and their behaviors (this includes SMS, desktop alerts, and Spark messaging)
- Act automatically to engage buying interest or need for support
- Predict how, when, and with whom to engage needs, interests, and goals
The two companies have had a partnership now for a couple of years, but becoming part of the SolutionsPlus Program brings value to the following constituents:
It's my belief that the most successful companies in the digital era will be those that have the most data combined with the machine learning algorithms to interpret the data. Cisco Contact Center solutions produce a significant amount of data, and Altocloud provides the analytics to discover the key insights. Streamlining the ordering and procurement of product makes it easier to sell and for customers to use, which creates the ultimate win-win-win.
