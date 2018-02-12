Altocloud & Cisco: A Win-Win-Win Altocloud is now part of Cisco’s SolutionsPlus partner program, a combination delivering value to both companies and their customers.

If you're a fan of the TV show, "The Office" you undoubtedly remember this episode where Michael Scott and company teach us that there's something better than a win-win, and that's a win-win-win. In the tech industry, partnerships work when they are a win-win-win, as such deals benefit both vendors as well as the customers. If one of those constituents lose, then the partnership will likely fail.

Cisco Live EMEA took place in Barcelona a couple weeks back, and while intent-based networking stole the show, there was some other noteworthy news out of the event. Altocloud announced it had entered an agreement with Cisco to join its SolutionsPlus Program. One of the components of the agreement is that Altocloud is now available to Cisco's sales force and reseller community through the Cisco Global Price List (GPL), streamlining the procurement of the solution.

Altocloud was one of the first vendors to use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data to improve customer experience, agent interactions, and sales efficiency. The company itself is not a contact center vendor, but it provides the intelligence to better understand the customer journey and integrates into existing contact center solutions, including Cisco. Under the terms of the SolutionPlus Program, Altocloud will be offered by Cisco for Unified Contact Center Enterprise (UCCE) as well as Unified Contact Center Express (UCCX).

Cisco customers that use Altocloud will have the following capabilities:

See what customers are doing before, during, and after interacting

Notify reps about important visitors and their behaviors (this includes SMS, desktop alerts, and Spark messaging)

Act automatically to engage buying interest or need for support

Predict how, when, and with whom to engage needs, interests, and goals

The two companies have had a partnership now for a couple of years, but becoming part of the SolutionsPlus Program brings value to the following constituents:

Altocloud: The value to Altocloud should be obvious. The company offers a great product that solves real problems, but it's very small so its reach is limited, particularly into large enterprises that require things like dedicate account teams and professional services. The program makes Altocloud available to the thousands of sales people and channel partners that are compensated to sell it. Altocloud has been a strong partner for Cisco and recently won "Most Innovative Partner of the Year" at the Cisco EMEAR Customer Care Sales Summit. But sales and channel may not be as aggressive with the product if the procurement process is complicated and they're not being paid; now that's no longer an issue.

Cisco: Digital transformation has become a focal point for Cisco in its discussion with its customers in recent years. One of the core components of how it goes to market around digital transformation is getting its customers to understand the importance of improving customer experience, and to do so with some urgency, so it obviously needs products to sell. Cisco has a great contact center solution, which is where customer interactions often start, but it leverages Altocloud for the AI and advanced analytics. Making Altocloud available on the GPL lets Cisco be more aggressive with it and help more customers derive new insights from contact center interactions.