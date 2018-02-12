CoreDial Buys Voice4Net to Up Contact Center Game The move is the latest reflecting need to offer integrated UCaaS/CCaaS services.

CoreDial, a channel-centric UCaaS provider, today announced it has acquired Voice4Net's contact center as a service (CCaaS) portfolio. The move is further evidence that integrated UCaaS/CCaaS services are the next wave in cloud communications adoption.

Founded in 2005 and based in Blue Bell, Pa., CoreDial boasts 800+ channel partners and 20,000+ customers that have deployed licenses for almost 300,000 end users. In a pre-briefing call, CoreDial Chief Revenue Officer Ken Lienemann described year-over-year revenue growth at 26%.

CoreDial's decision to add contact center functionality is in line with a broader industry trend of UCaaS vendors strengthening their contact center offerings. For the past three years, UCaaS leaders like RingCentral and 8x8 have been building their contact center arsenals through acquisitions (8x8's purchases of DXI and Quality Software Corp.), OEM agreements (RingCentral with inContact), and internal development (RingCentral's Live Reports). With Avaya's recently announced purchase of Spoken Communications, it too plans to offer not just CCaaS but UCaaS as well.

For some readers, Voice4Net may be an unknown quantity. For me, the acquisition is recognition of the excellent work that the company's CEO, Rick McFarland (now vice president of contact center solutions for CoreDial), has been doing for more than 20 years. I first met McFarland at Enterprise Connect 2012, and was so impressed with his newly announced solution, Contact Center HD, that I did a video interview that highlighted the then breakthrough-capability of a touch-based supervisor console.

Over the years, Voice4Net has continued to add and expand the capabilities in the contact center suite. The graphic shows a snapshot of the modules available as of 2015.

Based on the acquired assets, CoreDial plans to market the following solutions under its brand:

Contact Center Complete (voice and omnichannel)

Contact Center Voice (voice only)

IVR

These solutions will easily meet the needs of the typical CoreDial customer today, as well as make CoreDial attractive for larger deployments. In addition, the Voice4Net team brings the contact center professional services expertise CoreDial will need as it goes upmarket.

Like CoreDial, Voice4Net has primarily sold through channel partners, McFarland told me. In fact, about 50 to 60 of Voice4Net's partners are also CoreDial partners. They were pretty excited to hear about the Voice4Net acquisition, he said. Why? Because the value CoreDial brings to its partners is not just the fully integrated UCaaS/CCaaS, private-label solution. It also offers what CoreDial refers to as a "channel automation platform for cloud services."

