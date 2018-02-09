 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | February 09, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Cloud Video Coming of Age

Cloud Video Coming of Age As recent news from Highfive, BlueJeans, and Lifesize shows, the cloud video conferencing market is showing signs of maturity.

As recent news from Highfive, BlueJeans, and Lifesize shows, the cloud video conferencing market is showing signs of maturity.

Sure signs of a maturing company are increased investor interest, executive suite expansion, ongoing R&D, broadened go-to-market strategies, and, of course, a growing customer base -- all of which characterize many cloud video communications service providers today.

Give Me a Highfive
Highfive, for example, this week announced that it has raised $32 million in a third funding round, led by NTT Group subsidiary Dimension Data, with participation from earlier investors Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Lightspeed. This brings total funding to $77.4 million, the company said.

Dimension Data's investment -- which also gives the investor a seat on the board -- comes along with a global distribution agreement aimed at expanding the reach of Highfive products worldwide, said Shan Sinha, CEO and co-founder at the cloud video provider, in a No Jitter briefing. Sinha characterized the partnership as a "huge validation of our strategy and the opportunity in front of us."

The Dimension Data-led capital infusion is in large part about Highfive giving "a big bear hug to the entire ecosystem of partners" that it'd like to work with to bring its video solution to more places around the world, Sinha said. "We're eager for 2018 to be the year Highfive goes from being a sort of new entrant -- the upstart of the upstarts -- to being a truly global company that's not only serving small and midmarket customers but enterprise customers," he said.

Highfive, which enables on-the-fly video conferencing via the WebRTC open-source framework, achieved 100% growth in its recurring revenue base in 2017, Sinha said. Highfive has more than 2,000 customers today, Sinha said, with brand names such as Harry's, Paperless Post, The Atlantic, and Warby Parker among them. It hosts more than 140,000 meetings per month, accounting for roughly 16 million minutes, the company reported.

While Highfive has a number of platform enhancements in the works, the solution is already viable for the enterprise (and the company has entertained discussions with companies that have 5,000 or more users, Sinha said). As evidence of its enterprise-readiness, Sinha pointed to examples such as integrations with Microsoft Office 365, Active Directory, and Skype for Business; the rollout of a global data center and points of presence around the world; and telephony integrations that span 35 countries for global voice calling. "What you'll see from us is continued increase in and pace of functionality that makes sense for larger and larger and more complex environments," including announcements to come next month at Enterprise Connect 2018, he said.

Another indicator of its priority to grow out and scale up is that it's beefing up its executive management team, having recently hired a chief financial officer (CFO) and a chief revenue officer (CRO), Sinha said. Celia Poon, who joins Highfive after serving for four and a half years as VP of finance at Twitter, is the company's new CFO. Bobby Marhamat, CRO, comes to Highfive from Revel Systems, where he served most recently as COO.

Don't Be Blue
BlueJeans Network is signaling the next phase of its life as a cloud video service provider with the expansion of its executive suite, as well.

This week the company announced a trio of executives, including a CRO of its own, George Mogannam, a seasoned global sales executive. He joins BlueJeans from compliance vendor Actiance, where he served as SVP of worldwide sales and service. Prior to Actiance, Mogannam led sales teams at Crossbeam Systems (now Blue Coat), Avid Technology, and IBM. "Mogannam's successful track record prepares BlueJeans for continued revenue acceleration and market leadership," the company stated.

To bolster BlueJeans' relationship with key partners, the company has brought on Matthew Collier as SVP of strategic business development. Collier comes with a video pedigree and expertise in "identifying partnerships and alliances required to drive brand awareness and new revenue opportunities." He has held various roles with video companies Lifesize, Polycom, and Verizon, where he focused on video and collaboration, BlueJeans said.

The final new hire is Walt Weisner, who joins the company as chief customer officer. He brings experience transforming customer success organizations for a variety of technology companies, including RingCentral, ShoreTel, and WebEx. BlueJeans has charged him with "building a market-leading post-sales experience to delight customers, accelerate adoption, and drive customer engagement to ensure customer success."

This leadership team has the "proven expertise to scale the company and take advantage of our $40 billion addressable market," said Quentin Gallivan, who joined BlueJeans as CEO in August 2017, in a prepared statement. "Matt, George and Walt have seen this movie before -- they have the right experience and know-how to lead sales, customer success, and business development during an important market inflection point."

Separately, BlueJeans late last month introduced a new configuration of its BlueJeans Rooms with Dolby Conference Phone solution, as we covered in last week's No Jitter Roll news roundup.

Living Large
Lifesize this week showed its ongoing commitment to help customers get more value from their cloud video app with new integrations, features, and updates.

For example, the company announced that the Lifesize service now integrates with video systems from Cisco and Polycom. While users of these systems have previously been able to place calls to Lifesize systems using standard protocols, the integrations provide richer collaboration capabilities, Lifesize said. These include support for directory dialing, dual-stream video, and firewall traversal.

In addition, Lifesize is enabling more efficient routing of point-to-point audio, video, and content calls within an internal network; has updated its Outlook Add-in to simplify how users schedule meetings and launch Lifesize calls; has redesigned its iOS and Android mobile apps with a new UI and mobile-friendly features like pinch-to-zoom, listen-only mode, call and chat notifications, and the ability to text a meeting invitation; and enhanced customization for the Lifesize Phone HD, a conference room smartphone.

Learn more about Video Collaboration & A/V at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Early Bird Pricing or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Related content:

  • Zoom Continues Pursuit of Frictionless Meetings
  • What's All This Talk About Huddle Rooms?
  • Forget the Why, Just Use Cloud Video

    • Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter!
    @Beth_Schultz
    @nojitter





    COMMENTS

    Trending Now

    Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

    Featured This Week:
    Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

    Sponsored By



    Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

    Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
    March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

    Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

    Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

    Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

    Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

    Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

    Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

    Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

    Business Agility: The Payoff for Cloud Today
    February 21, 2018

    Business agility has become the strongest driver for enterprises to begin migrating their communications to the cloud-and its a benefit that enterprises are already realizing. To gain this benefit

    BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
    February 7, 2018

    Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

    CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
    January 24, 2018

    Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

    More Webinars
    UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
    February 2, 2018
    UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
    Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
    January 26, 2018
    Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
    Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
    December 20, 2017
    Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
    Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
    December 20, 2017
    Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
    Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
    December 20, 2017
    Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
    Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
    November 30, 2017
    With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
    Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
    October 23, 2017
    Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
    How to Master the Digital Future
    September 22, 2017
    In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
    Planning for Your 5G Future
    September 8, 2017
    Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
    SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
    August 25, 2017
    Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
    Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
    August 16, 2017
    World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
    Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
    August 11, 2017
    Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
    IoT & the Communications Workflow
    August 4, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
    UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
    July 27, 2017
    Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
    WebRTC: Why Wait?
    July 14, 2017
    Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
    Inside the CPaaS Decision
    June 28, 2017
    Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
    Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
    June 9, 2017
    If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
    Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
    June 2, 2017
    Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
    Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
    May 24, 2017
    Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
    UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
    May 18, 2017
    Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
    Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
    April 28, 2017
    Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
    Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
    April 20, 2017
    Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
    Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
    March 23, 2017
    Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
    SBC ABCs... & Then Some
    March 15, 2017
    Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
    TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
    March 9, 2017
    Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
    UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
    March 3, 2017
    From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
    Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
    February 24, 2017
    UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
    Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
    February 17, 2017
    From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
    On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
    February 7, 2017
    UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
    UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
    February 1, 2017
    Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
    What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
    January 26, 2017
    Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
    Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
    January 23, 2017
    Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
    More Podcasts