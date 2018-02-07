Slack Enterprise Grid Grows Up Slack shares enterprise platform milestones one year after launch.

Slack last week shared a status report on Enterprise Grid, its one-year-old team collaboration product aimed at providing the security and management features required by large organizations to deploy at scale (see "Slack Goes Enterprise: What IT Execs Need to Know").

Since launching Enterprise Grid with support for HIPAA and FINRA compliancy, as well as data loss prevention, e-discovery, and enhanced encryption capabilities, Slack has strengthened its security story with two "key enterprise-grade" information security certifications: ISO 27001 and ISO 27018, the company shared in a milestone blog post.

Beyond security, Slack has added integrations with enterprise application providers Oracle and ServiceNow. Out of the partnership with Oracle, for example, users gain the ability to connect applications like Oracle ERP Cloud and HCM Cloud to the Slack platform so they can interact with an intelligent bot to get information like how many PTO days they have left or request a new laptop from IT. Oracle and ServiceNow join other partners such as Google Cloud, IBM, Salesforce, and SAP. Tools from all these companies now integrate with Enterprise Grid to help end users get things done more quickly from one place, Slack said.

Slack said it now has more than 150 Enterprise Grid customers in various industries. Customers include Capital One, Liberty Mutual, and E*Trade in the financial services industry; Target and Overstock in the retail industry; 21st Century Fox and Condé Nast in the media industry; and IBM, Oracle, and Intuit in the tech industry.

Slack shared success stories from Capital One and 21st Century Fox, for example, to provide a few examples of how Enterprise Grid is helping these companies improve customer interactions and employee collaboration.

Capital One deployed Enterprise Grid with the goal of enhancing operations and customer experience, and now has 25,000 active users across 20 workspaces on the platform, Slack wrote. Since deploying, Capital One has seen its workforce become more collaborative and able to make decisions more quickly. For example, teams across branch offices, engineering, and tech support participate in cross-disciplinary Slack channels for solving customer problems.

"We recognize the need for our teams to have a platform by which they could really foster the intense collaboration that we knew they would need," said Jennifer Manry, managing vice president of Technology at Capital One, in a prepared statement.

21st Century Fox, one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, uses Enterprise Grid to allow its 25,000 employees to collaborate, Slack said. The media giant was aiming to boost collaboration as it contends with having teams globally dispersed throughout a variety of markets.

"Slack has been the hammer that has helped us tear down the walls of silos across 21st Century Fox, said Jeff Dow, CIO at 21st Century Fox, in a prepared statement. "It has enabled us to position Slack as the operating system of collaboration across 194 countries and 171 offices, pulling us together like nothing else has."

