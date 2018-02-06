Best of Enterprise Connect 2018: Presenting Our 6 Finalists Judges have selected six finalists for the Best of Enterprise Connect award, having vetted 38 companies with an eye toward factors like innovation and business impact.

The steady pace of innovation focused on advancing enterprise communications and collaboration continues strong into 2018, as the 38 entries in this year's Best of Enterprise Connect Award program showcase.

Among these entries, six stood out above the rest to the judges, who have selected the following finalists (some products announced and some still under wraps) to compete in the final judging round:

Cisco: The Cisco Spark Room 70 video conference and collaboration room system features voice-activated controls and face detection, as well as delivers intelligence on meeting room use

Microsoft: A reimagined vision for workplace productivity with Teams, the company's team collaboration and communications platform built on Office 365

Oracle: Live Experience Cloud enables enterprises to create context-driven customer engagements across Web and mobile, leveraging communications capabilities such as annotations, screen share, HD video, and HD voice

Plantronics: The self-adjusting Habitat Soundscaping system uses physical and digital nature scenes, natural sound, and intelligent software to reduce speech distractions in open office environments

Polycom: The Pano conference room solution allows meeting participants to share up to four simultaneous content streams, including video and annotation capabilities, over wireless connections and via touch control

TTEC: Humanify Digital Worker Factory offers customizable omnichannel-ready intelligent virtual assistants for customer engagement

Our four Best of Enterprise Connect judges individually rated entrants based on factors such as technology advancement, scope/reach, relevancy for large/midmarket enterprises, pricing, and business impact. The judging panel comprises:

Robin Gareiss, president and founder, Nemertes Research

Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research

Marty Parker, principal consultant, UniComm Consulting; and co-founder, UCStrategies

Dave Stein, principal, Stein Technology Group

Judges will put the six finalists under additional scrutiny and a second round of voting to determine the 2018 winner, which we'll announce at Enterprise Connect on Tuesday, March 13, following the Chairman's Welcome Address.

