 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | February 02, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday

No Jitter Roll: Five for Friday A look at what's new from Mitel, BlueJeans, Aerohive, AVST, and Mist

A look at what's new from Mitel, BlueJeans, Aerohive, AVST, and Mist

It's been a busy week in enterprise communications. Avaya held its first user group conference, Engage, since emerging from bankruptcy, bringing about a flurry of announcements; Microsoft announced expanded capabilities for Teams; and just this morning Cisco reported the close of its BroadSoft acquisition. Beyond these big headlines is a slew of other UC activity, including news out of Mitel, BlueJeans, Aerohive, AVST, and Mist. Let's spend a few minutes catching up...

Mitel Outlines ShoreTel-Integrated Portfolio
When Mitel announced the acquisition of ShoreTel in July 2017, the company promised it would be combining the strengths of the both organizations to offer unique benefits for SMBs and enterprises. Earlier this week, roughly one quarter after the acquisition closed, Mitel released its rebranded and integrated portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions for North America.

On the cloud side of things, Mitel is offering MiCloud Connect (previously ShoreTel Connect Cloud) with Teamwork and Contact Center; and MiCloud Flex (previously Mitel MiCloud Enterprise) with MiCollab and MiCloud Contact Center.

For on-premises solutions, Mitel is offering MiVoice Office 250 with Phone Manager applications; MiVoice Connect (previously ShoreTel Connect Onsite) with Connect UC and Contact Center; and MiVoice Business with MiCollab and MiContact Center Business, Mitel said in a press release.

"North American businesses are rapidly moving to the cloud, but they are not all doing it at the same pace or with the same configuration," said Bob Agnes, president and executive vice president of products and solutions, Mitel, in a prepared statement. "Our customers need choice and a clear technology path forward."

BlueJeans Provides Video Stepping Stone
BlueJeans Network announced a partnership with Dolby last spring, rolling out its BlueJeans Rooms with Dolby Conference Phone solution to customers in July. Having experienced a 63% increase in demand during the first six months of availability, as BlueJeans announced in a press release earlier this week, the company is now offering a new configuration of the product that focuses on audio conferencing and content sharing for scenarios where video might not be required, Mark Strassman, chief product officer at BlueJeans, told me in a briefing.

This new configuration is aimed at making it easier for businesses to make the transition to huddle rooms and collaborative meeting spaces, Strassman said. Some businesses simply aren't ready to outfit every room with video, so this configuration gives them the option to add in video at a later point, he said. "The least common denominator for meetings is the audio has to work. You need to hear and understand."

BlueJeans Room with Dolby Conference Phone has a spatial audio configuration that lets call participants feel as if each speaker is in a different part of the room. It also features built-in noise reduction technology, which Strassman demoed to me by holding a powered-on hair dryer to his head while speaking. The noise reduction technology blocked the sound of the blow-dryer while letting me hear everything Strassman was saying.

Aerohive Embraces 802.11ax
While the 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard isn't due for finalization until 2019, Aerohive is getting ahead of the game with a family of 802.11ax access points (APs) for the enterprise.

Most of the Wi-Fi enhancements made over the years have focused on faster speeds, but the new 802.11ax standard focuses on efficiency and making Wi-Fi smarter, as Matthew Edwards, Aerohive director of product marketing, told me in a recent briefing. When compared to previous generations, 802.11ax will have nearly equivalent upload and download performance; incorporate a new channel sharing capability to handle client density better; use wake-time scheduling to improve battery life; and deliver four times more throughput than 802.11ac, Aerohive said in its press release.

Aerohive's 802.11ax family comprises three APs: AP630, AP650, and AP650X, as shown below.

portable


AVST Takes Aim at Cloud Transition
Applied Voice & Speech Technologies (AVST) has released the latest version of its CX-E unified communications platform, CX-E 9. Enhancements include expanded ability to scale, multitenancy, and support for Microsoft's Encryption File System for end-to-end secure messaging, the company stated in its press release.

CX-E 9's multitenant capability, for cloud deployments can support the storage of up to 5 million messages as well as 60,000 users, AVST said.

"Probably the biggest success of CX-E that enterprises find so attractive is its flexibility," said Jim Burton, founder and CEO of CT Link and regular No Jitter contributor, in a prepared statement. "It can be deployed on premise[s] or in the cloud. It can also integrate with all telephony and email systems, premise[s] to cloud, from any UC vendor -- Cisco, Microsoft, Avaya, Google, and more."

Mist Announces AI-Driven Virtual Network Assistant
Wireless platform provider Mist announced availability of a cloud-based virtual network assistant (VNA) for operations and integrated helpdesk, powered by its artificial intelligence engine, called Marvis. The VNA uses natural language processing to make it easier for IT to query the Mist cloud for real-time monitoring of mobile client activity, the company stated in its release.

The VNA is capable of answering questions "on par with a wireless domain expert," Bob Friday, Mist CTO and co-founder, said in a prepared statement. It can identify Wi-Fi issues; understand the impact of those wireless problems; correlate events across the mobile devices, wireless networks, wired networks, and IoT domains; and issue automated alerts for anomalies, for example, the company said.

Learn more about all these topics -- UC, video, Wi-Fi, and cloud -- at Enterprise Connect 2018, March 12 to 15, in Orlando, Fla. Register now using the code NOJITTER to save an additional $200 off the Early Bird Pricing or get a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
February 7, 2018

Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
January 24, 2018

Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

More Webinars
UCaaS Costs: Getting Your Analysis Right
February 2, 2018
UC consultant Marty Parker has crunched lots of numbers evaluating UC options; tune in for what he's learned and tips for your own analysis.
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts