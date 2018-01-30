 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Finneran
Michael F. Finneran, is President of dBrn Associates, Inc., a full service advisory firm specializing in wireless and mobility; services...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michael Finneran | January 30, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Muni Wi-Fi Metastasizes

Muni Wi-Fi Metastasizes Feds to take over 5G networks? How preposterous can we get?

Feds to take over 5G networks? How preposterous can we get?

"Fake news" resurrects the idea of direct government involvement in providing 5G wireless. Truth and sanity have left the building.

I truly hope that this is the only story I will ever have to write on this topic. I read yesterday morning, with utter disbelief, that an internal memo is circulating (no link provided) that suggests the Trump administration is considering taking over the carriers' 5G wireless networks or possibly building its own. Media site Axios apparently broke the story over the weekend, and both The Wall Street Journal and CNN had picked it up by Monday morning.

According to WSJ, the unnamed author of the memo, attributed to officials at the National Security Council, apparently urges the Trump administration to "consider extraordinary efforts to clear the way for the new technology or even to help build it in order to counter the growing economic and political threat from China's aggressive efforts to develop 5G."

I'm not really familiar with Axios, so I can't judge its proclivity toward "fake news," but reporting on a major topic and then failing to provide a link to the source of its information doesn't build one's confidence.

In line with its primary objective of trashing all things Trump, CNN's Christine Romans introduced her report with, "the Trump administration is considering a federal takeover of 5G networks to protect U.S. phone calls from possible Chinese spying." The report goes on to say the Trump's national security team might "centralize" control of the country's 5G networks. All of this is attributed to that Axios story.

A breathless Romans goes on to say that a government takeover of this type is "unprecedented" and "controversial"-- wrong on both counts.

The federal government actually took over the entire U.S. telecommunications industry in 1918 -- then too citing "national security" as the reason -- and subsequently corrected that mistake about a year later. Nor is this move "controversial" -- as near as we can tell, nobody but nobody thinks this is a good idea.

Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai responded almost immediately, saying, "I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network." Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat and the longest-serving FCC member, also came out against the idea before noon Monday. By midday Monday, Axios was reporting even GOP legislators opposed to the idea. "We're not Venezuela," said Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) on stage at a Washington conference. "We don't need to have the government run anything as the only choice."

What we're not hearing is anyone, certainly not anyone with any responsibility in the Trump administration, who actually thinks a government takeover is something under consideration. In fact, all we've got in favor of this brain-fart idea is a "reported memo" that no one has seen, from an unknown source, with undefined authority proposing an off-the-wall delusion as a real direction the administration might actually adopt.

Despite CNN's best efforts to paint this as yet another bonehead move by Team Trump, so far, no one from the White House has even bothered to comment on it.

I won't even bother to comment on how idiotic it would be for the federal government to take over the cellular carriers' 5G networks (not to mention that the vast majority of the cellular carriers' networks today use 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies), because no one is saying we should do it. It's like someone awoke from a 10-year coma and decided to resurrect the idea of muni Wi-Fi again.

So what's going on?

I thought you'd never ask. This is how "fake news" works. First you take some no-name (or "minor name") website and feed it a meaningless tidbit of low-level non-news on which it can then "report" in hopes the national media will "pick it up," greatly adding to its prestige.

If the major media do latch onto it, some, like WSJ, will report the "facts" as disclosed (i.e., no attribution, no access to the original information, no substantiated information about how far along the decision process the idea may have progressed, no meaningful comments from informed industry sources, etc.). However, other media outlets, particularly ones with strong political biases they like to air (try "CNN"), can grab it, paint it in the worst possible terms, attribute it fully to legitimate authority (i.e. the Trump administration, if you're having trouble following this) and use it to further a political position they have long endorsed.

Fake news is indeed a dangerous game, but I predict this lump of obvious stupidity will fade fast; I'm just sad that the lowlifes that engage in this sort of thing decided to include our industry in their shenanigans this time. The actual story (or lack thereof) will die out quickly, but it can be resurrected by anyone at any time and be distorted even further to emphasize whatever point some politico or self-serving "news source" is trying to make.

We represent an important industry, one that has had a major positive impact on the economy and on how people live and work -- please leave us out of your circus.

Post Script: I guess Axios can count this gambit as a success. The WSJ this morning ran an editorial titled "5G White House Folly ." Their justification for running it was telling: "The White House said Monday the memo was out of date, and it had no plans for a federal internet, but this is a bad enough idea that it needs to be preemptively strangled lest it reappear." Amen.

Follow Michael Finneran on Twitter and Google+!
@dBrnWireless
Michael Finneran on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

BEYOND SECURE CHAT: WORKFLOWS & INTEGRATIONS
February 7, 2018

Enterprises are starting to grasp the critical importance of security and compliance in their team collaboration deployments. And once the risks are mitigated, your enterprise can integrate these n

CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
January 24, 2018

Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

More Webinars
Experience the Power of Programmable Comms
January 26, 2018
Don't miss out on the fun! Organizer Alan Quayle shares details of his pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon, TADHack-mini '18, showcasing programmable communications.
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts