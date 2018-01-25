 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Martha Buyer
Martha Buyer is an attorney whose practice is limited to the practice of telecommunications law. In this capacity, she has...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Martha Buyer | January 25, 2018 |

 
 
share
 

Net Neutrality: Taking the Battle to Consumers

Net Neutrality: Taking the Battle to Consumers Proponents red and blue, at state and federal levels, are gunning for the FCC on behalf of their constituents.

Proponents red and blue, at state and federal levels, are gunning for the FCC on behalf of their constituents.

Sometimes what seems like a good idea philosophically doesn't work well practically. Think of 1985's "New Coke." Or 2017's decision by the Federal Communications Commission to abandon the 2015 Net neutrality rules.

A great many Americans from across the red/purple/blue spectrum believe the FCC's December action to neuter the 2015 Net neutrality rules with the inaccurately named Restore Internet Freedom Act were in no one's best interest except possibly the large Internet service provider (ISP) community (read: Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and a few others). As I mentioned in a previous No Jitter post, a University of Maryland survey shows that Americans across various sectors -- including three out of four Republicans -- largely oppose the FCC's actions. This is striking because the survey results reflect an electorate that remains in clear conflict with the GOP-led FCC. In fact, trying to find people who think the largest ISPs will do the right thing by consumers unless legally forced to do so may be a bit like trying to locate a Buffalo Bills fan who loves the New England Patriots. Under any circumstances. Not likely.

As a quick summary, the FCC's December action contains the following summarized elements:

  1. Broadband is categorized as an information service rather than a telecommunications service, thus subject to a lower level of regulation and largely operating outside the FCC's legal authority.
  2. Providers are longer prevented from blocking, throttling, and discriminating against [legal] content and creating paid priority lanes. In addition, the "general conduct rule" that prevented ISPs from taking "unreasonable actions" against consumers and required broadband ISPs to connect with other (read: smaller) ISPs under reasonable terms and conditions is now gone. And consumers must now address actions they consider anti-competitive or unfair with the Federal Trade Commission rather than the FCC.
  3. While ISPs are still required to disclose information about the services they offer (data performance, services terms and conditions, and network management practices -- including the blocking and throttling they're now allowed), finding where they post this information is likely to be as easy as spotting Waldo in a complex map.
  4. A new provision absolutely prevents -- in the name of preemption -- the federal government from adopting rules or regulations that are more stringent than those just abandoned.

Many individuals, consumer advocacy groups, businesses, and governmental units think the FCC's move is a bad one. As such, and in an effort to prevent the FCC from succeeding in dismantling what could become effective this spring, (and yes, "could" is an operative word), action has been taken, not only on both sides of the aisle, but at the state and federal levels, as well. As of this writing, here's a look at what some federal and state officials have been doing.

On Jan. 16, 22 state attorneys general filed a protective petition for review with the D.C. Circuit against both the FCC and the U.S. to block the FCC's declaratory ruling, report, and order released in December. The petition alleges violations of the Administrative Procedures Act (APA; Pub.L. 79–404, 60 Stat. 237), a federal law from 1946 that broadly governs the way in which administrative agencies of the federal government, like the FCC, propose and establish regulations. Specifically, according to the press release issued by New York's AG Eric Schneiderman, who is leading the charge, the FCC has violated two elements of the APA -- first, the notice and comment rulemaking requirements as a result of the huge number of fake comments generated on the matter, and secondly, by taking actions that were "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion." Specifically, the release states: "The FCC's new rule fails to justify the Commission's departure from its long-standing policy and practice of defending net neutrality, while misinterpreting and disregarding critical record evidence on industry practices and harm to consumers and businesses."

In addition to this action, the state of Montana took its own dramatic step earlier this week, on Jan. 23, when Governor Steve Bullock (D) signed an order barring telecommunications companies from receiving state contracts if they interfere with Internet traffic or allow for paid traffic priority. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, existing telecommunications contracts with the state are valued at approximately $50 million. While these contracts would not necessarily be modified, services contracted for after July 1 would be subject to the new rules. While Montana is the first to have taken such action, other states are likely to follow suit.

On the federal level, Senate democrats have introduced a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act with the goal of reversing the FCC's vote. Working this resolution's way through the Congress may take a while, but the action shows that legislators are paying attention. In addition, Marsha Blackburn, a Republication representative, introduced legislation in December that, although not invalidating all of the elements of the FCC's rule "relaxation," does recognize that blocking and throttling are unpopular with voters of all stripes.

Finally, in the last two days, AT&T took out full-page ads in several major metropolitan newspapers supporting its position, although simultaneously claiming that content-only providers, like Google, should be subject to similar regulation. But perhaps most impressively of all is the recent Burger King Net neutrality piece that does a great job (albeit a simple one) of explaining how the FCC's actions will affect consumers:

The future of Net neutrality is a topic that's of interest to American consumers across the political spectrum -- and many headlines are yet to come. But perhaps what's most impressive is the widespread nonpartisan recognition, and resulting action, that the issues affect most consumers.

Related content:





COMMENTS

Trending Now

Moving to the cloud? Learn about Skype for Business and Five9’s UC/CC Solution

Featured This Week:
Learn more about Five9’s integration to Skype for Business, for real time resolution

Sponsored By



Orlando 2018 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2018
March 12-15 | Orlando, FL

Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS 2021: YOUR STRATEGIC PLAN
January 24, 2018

Communications, collaboration, and contact center systems are all being delivered from the cloud, to more enterprises each year. With the cloud growing in strategic importance, the question is what

CISCO VS. MICROSOFT: CUSTOMIZING YOUR CLOUD UC DEPLOYMENT
December 13, 2017

The two major vendors in the Unified Communications space, Cisco and Microsoft, are both strongly promoting their cloud UC deployments. If cloud UC is on your enterprises roadmap, but you dont want

HUDDLE UP! GET STARTED ON SMALL-SPACE VIDEO CONFERENCING
November 29, 2017

As video conferencing use rises in the enterprise, businesses are looking for ways to bring this technology out of traditional conference room and make it more broadly accessible. That's made the h

More Webinars
Microsoft Teams: Moving Forward from Skype for Business
December 20, 2017
Kevin Kieller, partner with enableUC, provides advice on how to move forward with your Skype for Business and Teams deployments.
Microsoft Teams: AI & the Future of Team Collaboration
December 20, 2017
Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst with ZK Research, shares his perspective on artificial intelligence and the future of team collaboration.
Microsoft Teams: Building Your Intelligent Communications Hub
December 20, 2017
Delanda Coleman, Microsoft senior marketing manager, explains the Teams vision and shares use case examples.
Net Neutrality at Risk: What You Need to Know
November 30, 2017
With a ruling on the FCC's proposed order to dismantle the Open Internet Order expected this month, communications technology attorney Martha Buyer walks us through what's at stake.
Tips from a Microsoft Teams Trainer
October 23, 2017
Wondering which Office 365 collaboration tool to use when? Get quick pointers from CBT Nuggets instructor Simona Millham.
How to Master the Digital Future
September 22, 2017
In this podcast, we explore the future of work with Robert Brown, AVP of the Cognizant Center for the Future of Work, who helps us answer the question, "What do we do when machines do everything?"
Planning for Your 5G Future
September 8, 2017
Greg Collins, a technology analyst and strategist with Exact Ventures, delivers a status report on 5G implementation plans and tells enterprises why they shouldn't wait to move ahead on potential use ....
SIP Decision Points: What the Research Tells Us
August 25, 2017
Find out what business considerations are driving the SIP trunking market today, and learn a bit about how satisfied enterprises are with their providers. We talk with John Malone, president of The Ea....
Ups & Downs on the Path to UCaaS
August 16, 2017
World Vision U.S. is finding lots of goodness in RingCentral's cloud communications service, but as Randy Boyd, infrastructure architect at the global humanitarian nonprofit, tells us, he and his team....
Inside a Healthcare Contact Center
August 11, 2017
Alicia Gee, director of unified communications at Sutter Physician Services, oversees the technical team supporting a 1,000-agent contact center running on Genesys PureConnect. She catches us up on th....
IoT & the Communications Workflow
August 4, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, has lately been working on integrating enterprise communications into Internet of Things ecosystems. He shares examples and off....
UCaaS Consolidation: Mulling Over Mitel's ShoreTel Buy
July 27, 2017
Industry watcher Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares her perspective on this acquisition, discussing Mitel's market positioning, why the move makes sense, and more.
WebRTC: Why Wait?
July 14, 2017
Lantre Barr, founder and CEO of Blacc Spot Media, urges any enterprise that's been on the fence about integrating real-time communications into business workflows to jump off and get started. Tune and....
Inside the CPaaS Decision
June 28, 2017
Communications expert Tsahi Levent-Levi, author of the popular BlogGeek.me blog, keeps a running tally and comprehensive overview of communications platform-as-a-service offerings in his "Choosing a W....
Not Your Father's Telecom Expense Management
June 9, 2017
If you think telecom expense management applies to nothing more than business phone lines, think again. Hyoun Park, founder and principal investigator with technology advisory Amalgam Insights, tells ....
Why You Need a Mobile Center of Excellence
June 2, 2017
Enterprises strategizing on mobility today, including for internal collaboration, don't have the luxury of learning as they go. Tony Rizzo, enterprise mobility specialist with Blue Hill Research, expl....
Comms APIs: Pushing the Enterprise Edge
May 24, 2017
Mark Winther, head of IDC's global telecom consulting practice, gives us his take on how CPaaS providers evolve beyond the basic building blocks and address maturing enterprise needs.
UCaaS Scorecard: Rating the Market Leaders
May 18, 2017
Diane Myers, senior research director at IHS Markit, walks us through her 2017 UC-as-a-service report... and shares what might be to come in 2018.
Get Up to Speed on the Digital Imperative
April 28, 2017
Change isn't easy, but it is necessary. Tune in for advice and perspective from Zeus Kerravala, co-author of a "Digital Transformation for Dummies" special edition.
Takeaways & Tips on UC&C Spending
April 20, 2017
Robin Gareiss, president of Nemertes Research, shares insight gleaned from the firm's 12th annual UCC Total Cost of Operations study.
Looking Ahead: Enterprise UC&C Circa 2020
March 23, 2017
Tim Banting, of Current Analysis, gives us a peek into what the next three years will bring in advance of his Enterprise Connect session exploring the question: Will there be a new model for enterpris....
SBC ABCs... & Then Some
March 15, 2017
Andrew Prokop, communications evangelist with Arrow Systems Integration, discusses the evolving role of the all-important session border controller.
TADHack-mini Orlando: What, Where, When, Why & How
March 9, 2017
Organizer Alan Quayle gives us the lowdown on programmable communications and all you need to know about participating in this pre-Enterprise Connect hackathon.
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts