No Jitter Roll: New and Improved Solutions for Customer Service and Team Collaboration

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This edition of NJR focuses on an AI implementation and a pair of announcements that aim to foster better collaboration.

ChatGPT integration for Mobile Device Lifecycle Management Solution

MCE Systems Ltd. launched a new ChatGPT integration to its mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) platform that provides its AI chatbot with real-time device diagnostics intelligence. With this integration:

Unknown devices can be immediately identified (i.e., make, model, memory, etc.);

Device history can be retrieved in real-time for registered devices, e.g., upgrade eligibility which allows offering a trade-in instead of a repair;

Remote diagnostics can be triggered in real-time based on the conversation’s ad hoc insight needs (e.g., battery check).

The MCE platform can be triggered with plain commands written in plain English that occur during the natural conversation flow with the consumer. In addition to real-time insights, the chatbot can also trawl through MCE's 18-year historical data set that comprises hundreds of attributes across 6,000 device types. This data allows the bot to flag typical repair probabilities, false repair triggers, contextual offers for problematic devices and insurance attach success rates.

Stuart Steinberg, MCE’s Chief Business Development Officer, said that this integration enables AI-driven chatbots to offer “a personalized yet automated and efficient customer experience that also enables contextual offers.”

Pexip Announces New SIP Guest Join Feature

Pexip, a video technology provider, launched a new SIP Guest Join feature which allows anyone in an organization with cloud video interop (CVI) capabilities to join a Microsoft Teams meeting hosted by anyone inside or outside their organization.

During (and after) the pandemic, enterprises invested in CVI to enable their office meeting room-based video conferencing systems to join Teams meetings. The problem was that legacy SIP/H323 video conferencing systems are not natively compatible with Teams meetings, so as this era of hybrid work continues (and gathers steam), that existing equipment cannot be used with Teams.

In a blog post Andres Lokke, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances with Pexip wrote that CVI was “designed to bring people into your Teams meeting, but not to allow you to join others’ Teams meetings.”

Pexip’s SIP Guest Join works the “magic on the back end,” according to Lokke, so that participants are no longer limited to joining meetings that have the so-called CVI coordinates in them (i.e., additional join details). All they need is a standard Teams invite.

CallTower adds Zoom Phone to its UCaaS solutions

CallTower, which provides cloud-based unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, recently announced the addition of Zoom Phone to its portfolio of products.

Zoom Phone adds telephony capabilities such as cloud-based PBX features (e.g., call recording, caller ID, call routing, call forwarding) to the Zoom solution – conferencing, messaging and video. According to CallTower, this gives multinational organizations the opportunity to consolidate multiple business phone systems into a single, unified platform.

William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer with CallTower said that offering Zoom Phone is another example of how, as a UCaaS provider, they “continually provide more UC options” to help keep their clients connected.

This Week on No Jitter

In case you missed it, here are some of our top stories for the week: ·