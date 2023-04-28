No Jitter Roll: Microsoft’s Copilot Moves into Viva and Slack Debuts a New Collaboration Tool

Welcome to this week's No Jitter Roll, our regular roundup of product news in the communication and collaboration spaces. This edition of NJR covers the inclusion of Microsoft’s AI-assistant Copilot in the Microsoft Viva suite, Slack’s new collaboration tool, the availability of Cognigy’s AI platform through AWS, and new tools from Ooma Airdial to help manage the POTS transition.

Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant Now in Viva; and the new Viva Glint

Microsft's employee experience platform has integrated Copilot into some functions, including Viva Goals. With Copilot, Viva Goals simplifies goal setting for employees by guiding leaders through the process of creating objectives and key results (OKRs). Copilot can suggest draft OKR recommendations based on existing Word documents, such as an annual business plan or a product strategy paper. Copilot can save employees time by summarizing the status of OKRs, identifying blockers, and suggesting next steps. Lastly, Copilot can consolidate existing data to generate more comprehensive check-ins so teams can leverage a breadth of knowledge across different sources of truth. (Note: A “single source of truth” is the practice of aggregating data from many systems within an organization to a single location.)

In July 2023, Glint will become part of Viva and it will include Copilot integration. Glint provides employee engagement and performance management.

Slack Debuts New Collaboration Tool

Slack Canvas is a new shared collaborative “surface” inside Slack where teams can create, organize and share information. Canvases can contain text and files to apps and rich media, as well as link previews. Like Slack channel content, canvases are searchable, they can be brought into a huddle, and users can execute tasks thanks to no-code workflows.

Slack Canvas has already begun rolling out and will be available to all Slack users over the coming months. Customers on paid plans will have access to both standalone canvases and canvases that exist as part of channels and DMs. Free teams will also be able to access canvases in channels and DMs.

Cognigy.AI Available in AWS Marketplace

Cognigy’s enterprise Conversational AI platform, is now available for purchase from AWS Marketplace. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI is also integrated with Amazon Connect so it can use Amazon's built-in features such as Amazon Lex.

“We can now extend our reach to customer service and contact center teams worldwide who rely on AWS for service delivery,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy.

Ooma AirDial Adds New Management Features

The turnkey replacement for POTS lines added new management features, including support for REST-based APIs, roles-based access (owner, admin, user and editor), call logs, hunt groups, temperature readings, number porting and search.

“POTS replacement can be complicated, but we are committed to making the process easy and quick,” said Thad White, vice president of product management at Ooma, and ensuring that “critical equipment connected to legacy POTS lines remains reliable.”

CallCabinet Now available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

The compliance call recording solutionis now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Organizations can buy CallCabinet licenses and services on a month-to-month or annual basis within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace or apply their CallCabinet purchases to their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC). Partners in Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program can now order CallCabinet through Partner Center without the need for a master services agreement (MSA) from CallCabinet.

Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet, said, “Our solution provides a Microsoft Teams app add-in with high levels of recording control. CallCabinet’s availability through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is the logical and exciting next step in our longstanding relationship with Microsoft.”

