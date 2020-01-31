No Jitter Roll: Lifesize, Avaya, Vyopta Get Analytical

In this week’s No Jitter Roll, we share the latest on an IT admin console, a contact center partnership, session border controller (SBC) and SIP trunk monitoring and analytic capabilities, a digital assistant solution, the expansion of a transcription service.

Lifesize Gives Admins More Control

This week, video collaboration provider Lifesize released new capabilities that bring real-time insights into Lifesize video meetings and equipment via the Lifesize Admin Console.

With the Lifesize Admin Console, IT admins can now view a live summary of total calls and minutes, broken out by day, user, device type, and platform, Lifesize said. Admins can monitor participants based on geographic location and see when they join and leave a meeting, and they can see if a recording is in process and who is presenting content, according to Lifesize.

Admins will also have access to real-time reporting on video and audio bitrate, packet loss, video resolution, and presentation content resolution, Lifesize said. Additionally, Lifesize plans to release a call quality rating feature for participants in both live and past meetings, expected to release in the first quarter of 2020.

The new real-time analytics capabilities for Lifesize Admin Console are currently available for Lifesize customers worldwide.

Avaya Partners with Noble Systems on CX

Avaya announced a partnership with customer contact solutions provider Noble Systems to enhance the Avaya IX contact center solutions with tools for improving employee engagement, automate processes, and improve customer outreach. Through the partnership, Avaya will be able to offer Noble’s gamification software for agent engagement; contact optimization engine; and business analytics tools that provide regulatory compliance management and features like best time to contact and other capabilities for outbound calls.

Avaya said it will begin offering the Noble solutions in the second quarter.

Vyopta Launches Improved Monitoring, Analytics for SIP Trunks, SBCs

UCC monitoring and analytics provider Vyopta made improvements to its Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) solution, bringing on SBC and SIP trunk monitoring and analytic capabilities, to improve troubleshooting and management of voice services. With the improvements, IT admins can monitor a SIP trunk's status, traffic on the trunk, and edge trunk call legs, as well as view SBC monitoring and analytics and receive alerts about Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE) issues.

Uniphore Releases Digital Assistant

Uniphore, a conversational service automation provider, this week expanded its portfolio with the release of its intelligent conversational digital assistant, akeira 2.0.

Through akeira 2.0's visual modeler, enterprises can build and edit conversational flows, create intent flows, design responses, and monitor real-time performance metrics of live virtual assistants, Uniphore said. Digital agents can handle transactional conversation requests and can be used to make suggestions during customer calls, according to Uniphore.

These automation capabilities can be used across web, mobile, and social media channels, and additional language support and other capabilities are in development, Uniphore said.

Otter.ai Looks to Japan for Collaboration Boost

Otter.ai, real-time transcription provider, got a shot in the arm from Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO in its efforts to push beyond the U.S. market.

Per terms of a multipronged agreement , not only will DOCOMO use Otter interally, but also incorporate the transcription capabilities into an AI-based English-to-Japanese translation service for enterprises, said Seamus McAteer, Otter.ai's general manager of revenue and partnerships, in a No Jitter briefing. In addition, DOCOMO has invested in the company as part of a $10 million funding round, McAteer said.

Besides its market expansion, Otter.ai continues to flesh out its real-time transcription service with collaboration features. Last month, for example, it rolled out a commenting function that allows users to add links and tag people in meeting transcripts.

Watch for Otter.ai's real-time transcription service during the Exhibit Hall theater sessions at Enterprise Connect 2020 , coming the week of March 30 to Orlando, Fla. (And if you haven't already, register now for your last chance at our lowest rate, expiring today).

Beth Schultz, No Jitter editor, contributed to this roundup.