Habits of the ‘Always’ Connected Worker

With the commonplace of cell phones today, many inside the enterprise are pondering how best to utilize cells to enhance communication and collaboration . Many are also curious about the users themselves and how/when they use their cell phones.

To better understand the cell phone habits of the typical American, Wilson Electronics , through its partnership with Google Surveys Publisher network, surveyed 1,000 cell phone users about their cell phone usage. While some statistics jump out , many reinforce the story we've heard countless times now – we’re "hooked" to our cell phones.

Below, we examine some key highlights from the report more closely.

Work, Personal Habits of Cell Phone Users

About half (47.9%) of the respondents spend one hour per day or more checking their cell during each workday (Monday-Friday), Wilson Electronics said. Factoring in age, 55.6% of those aged 18-24 spend one hour or more checking their phones, which increases to 63.7% among those aged 25-34. The number decreases to 51.0% for people aged 35-44, and those in the 55+ age group spend less than one hour each workday checking, according to the survey.

Additionally, half the survey respondents (50.6%) spend more than one hour per day checking their cell during each workday (Monday-Friday) for personal reasons, Wilson Electronics said. According to the survey, 45.5% of men and 55.3% of women spend more than one hour a day checking their cellphones for personal reasons during work. The breakdown by age:

68.7% of people aged 18-24 spend one or more hours per day on personal matters, while 71.6% of those aged 25-34 spend one hour or more hours daily.

Older age groups spend less than one hour each workday checking their phones for personal reasons. Older individuals, 65.3% among those aged 55-64 and up to 70.0 % for people ages 65+, spend less than one hour per day checking.

Connectivity Issues Impact, Interrupt Work

Missed calls are missed opportunities. About one-third of the survey respondents (30.2%) reported they lost a deal/client or missed a key business decision/sale because of poor cellular connectivity, Wilson Electronics said. This is consistent and independent of age group and gender.

Additionally, 51.7% of the respondents experienced connectivity interruptions, Wilson Electronics said. According to the survey, 57.4% of those in the 18-24 age group and 56.2% of the 25-34 age group experienced connectivity issues. Other connectivity findings include:

In the 35-44 age group, 52.5% had experienced cell phone connectivity issues interrupt their work, while 55.5% of the 45-54 age group reported the same issues.

3.4% of the 55+ age group, who heavily rely on landlines, reported cell connectivity issues impacted their work, according to the report.

TMI: Missing Personal Events, Cells in the Bathroom

One-fifth (20.3%) of those surveyed have missed an important personal event due to an urgent work call or email. It's more frequent for younger cell users. According to the survey, 27.1% of the 25-34 age group reported having experienced this issue. Other findings include:

The report stated that 22.7% of the18-24 age group missed personal events, while 20.1% of the 45-54 age group also experienced this.

Older individuals report fewer missed events. Of the 35-44 age group, 19.3% said they missed an event, in comparison to 14.7% for the 55-64 group and 16.4% for the 65+ group.

Once thought of a major breach of office etiquette, cell users are even making business calls while they "do their business." According to the report, 51.5% of respondents made calls or read emails in the bathroom. Other findings include:

The 25-34 age group was highest with 64.5% of them admitting to doing it, while the 45-54 age group was second at 56.4%.

Maybe surprisingly, 47.1% of the 18-24 age group only reported answering the phone or reading an email in the bathroom.

For the remainder of the age groups, 51.7% of the 35-44 age group, 46.6% of the 55-64 age group, and 36.4% of the 65+ age group worked in the bathroom.

Landline Desk Phones vs. Cell Phones

Not surprisingly, more than half (54.6%) of respondents, largely between the age pf 18-24, preferred to use cell phones instead of a landline/desk phone at work. Per age group:

According to the survey, 59.7% of the 25-34 age group preferred cells, and 52.1% of the 35-44 age group and 56.3% of the 45-54 age group felt the same.

Unexpectedly, those in the 55-64 age group (51.8%) prefer cell phones for work.

The 65+ age group prefer cell phones at 38.8%.

While cell phones have transformed most organizations, businesses, academic institutes, governments, and non-profits, the question now becomes whether it's working against its mission and creating more hurdles to productivity. However; if used responsibly, calling, texting, and accessing the internet through a cellphone is more than a workspace convenience – cellphones can improve job performance and efficiency.