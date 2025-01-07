The #EC25 Innovation Showcase is about TXT

Text-based communication offers numerous benefits for businesses. Its asynchronous nature allows communication and collaboration to occur outside of real-time, accommodating different schedules and time zones. Additionally, it creates a natural and easily accessible record of conversations. Text-based communication also aligns with many users' communication habits and preferences, increasing adoption and engagement. Finally, text is well-suited for analysis and automation.

The Innovation Showcase at Enterprise Connect seeks to introduce conference attendees to emerging, innovative firms each year. This year, The Innovation Showcase intends to highlight innovative solutions for textual communications. We are seeking vendors that leverage text to deliver innovative, differentiated experiences. This encompasses various technologies, including SMS, RCS, team chat, web chat, transcription, and email.

We are particularly interested in innovations that enhance enterprise productivity and elevate customer experiences. This may include advancements in encryption, disappearing text, protocol improvements, emojis, and new ways to leverage AI.

The Innovation Showcase is exclusively for companies new to Enterprise Connect. Specifically, only companies that have not previously exhibited at EC are eligible for consideration; however, exhibiting at EC25 does not disqualify a company. A few years ago, we had one company featured in both the Innovation Showcase and Best of Show! Real-time communications make enterprise communications complicated. Voice isn’t easy, and video is even harder. However, the proliferation of numerous digital channels over the past decade has text in common. We are also in a new wave of AI innovation, which is also text-centric.

Thomas Brannen, Justin Robbins, and Dom Black, experts with extensive experience in enterprise communications, will judge the Innovation Showcase TX 25. They will evaluate each applicant on three criteria: innovation, business fit, and business value.

We expect to select six companies for the showcase. Each selected company will present its solution in a dedicated session at Enterprise Connect on Wednesday, March 19, at 8 AM. As usual, there is no charge to apply or present.

Click here for additional details on the Innovation Showcase, including eligibility requirements and how to apply. The showcase companies are announced before the start of the conference. The deadline to apply is February 24, 2025