No Jitter Roll: BlueJeans by Verizon Expands Meeting Inclusivity, Hybrid Meeting Options

Welcome to the latest edition of the No Jitter Roll. Today we dive into hardware partnerships and software updates announced from BlueJeans by Verizon.

BlueJeans Expands Mobile Productivity Options With New iOS, Android Updates

Verizon added a zero-touch conference room access feature to BlueJeans Mobile , allowing employees to use their mobile devices to start and control meetings running on BlueJeans Rooms. With the new pushbutton feature, a mobile user can join a meeting through the mobile app and then control the experience with audio/video controls. Further enabling meeting equity for remote attendees, iOS and Android users can now access the brainstorming canvas, BlueJeans Collaboration Board, on their mobile devices.

“At BlueJeans, our goal is to enable our customers the flexibility to hold engaging and productive meetings of any size and from anywhere,” Chris Lewter, VP and General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon, said. “A part of this is providing flexible work models to meet employees where and how they want to work, and the fluidity to adapt these models as new situations arise."

BlueJeans Announces Hardware Updates for Home, Hybrid Meetings

Verizon also announced updates to its home office video calling device BlueJeans Meetings app for Meta Portal. The device now includes three features that boost inclusive meeting culture—raise hand, closed captioning, and improved speaker tracking.

Zero Touch and Meeting Shift capabilities will be available in the second half of 2022.