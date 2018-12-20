Logitech-Plantronics: The Deal That Almost Was

In late November, Reuters reported that Logitech was in discussions to acquire Plantronics, which, as you might remember, purchased Polycom for $2 billion a mere five months ago. But just days after the Reuters report, Logitech said it had ended negotiations… and the industry moved on.

But what if the deal had happened? I sat down to explore this question in a quick chat with video industry expert Ira Weinstein, managing partner at Recon Research and chair of the Video Collaboration & A/V track at Enterprise Connect 2019, taking place March 18 to 21 in Orlando, Fla. With his usual repartee, Weinstein equates the deal to a “fish choking on a fish.”

Watch the video below for Weinstein’s take on why Plantronics would have been be a good fit for Logitech, what the downsides of such an acquisition would have been, and ultimately whether he would expect the deal to resurface in the future.