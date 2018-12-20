Industry News

Logitech-Plantronics: The Deal That Almost Was

Ira Weinstein of Recon Research sits down to discuss the rumors around Logitech's almost deal to acquire Plantronics.
Michelle Burbick
December 27, 2018

In late November, Reuters reported that Logitech was in discussions to acquire Plantronics, which, as you might remember, purchased Polycom for $2 billion a mere five months ago. But just days after the Reuters report, Logitech said it had ended negotiations… and the industry moved on.

But what if the deal had happened? I sat down to explore this question in a quick chat with video industry expert Ira Weinstein, managing partner at Recon Research and chair of the Video Collaboration & A/V track at Enterprise Connect 2019, taking place March 18 to 21 in Orlando, Fla. With his usual repartee, Weinstein equates the deal to a “fish choking on a fish.”

Watch the video below for Weinstein’s take on why Plantronics would have been be a good fit for Logitech, what the downsides of such an acquisition would have been, and ultimately whether he would expect the deal to resurface in the future.

