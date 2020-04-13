COVID-19: Latest News & Views

April 13

With more people working remotely due to COVID-19, is there a future for telephony and the PSTN?

April 10

A look at recent COVID-19 offers and announcements and the latest from Khoros, Ujet, Otter.ai, Theta Lake, Ribbon, 8x8, Poly, Cato Networks, and Asavie.

April 9

Learn how to avoid embarrassing situations, keep unwanted visitors out of your meeting, and improve network performance, audio, and video quality.

Until COVID-19, VR was a solution looking for a problem. Today, we are facing a big problem that needs an even bigger solution, one that VR can address.

April 8

New processes, policies, and solutions are critical to support a telecommuting team and keep them aligned.

April 7

In the first three months of 2020, Zoom saw a twenty-fold increase in usage as it just reported it hit 200 million daily users – but now the company must urgently rebuild goodwill and trust.

As IT managers are being bombarded with COVID-19 offerings, providers need to understand that relationships and garnering trust are the key to their reputation and success – not marketing hype.

How companies are responding to the current crisis will shape the way we work in this decade, and perhaps beyond.

A wireless expert shares his thoughts on mobility for workforces today and in the future.

April 6

Before you rush to implement work-from-home, take some time to understand your security needs, and ensure that solutions in use support them.

April 3

The latest news from Mio, Poly, Jabra, Fuze, and a slew of companies offering up rapid-response packages for addressing work-from-home trend.

April 2

In an Enterprise Connect Virtual keynote presentation, Slack announced a Teams calling feature and discussed the new norm of communications and collaboration.

Integrating cloud UC, contact center, and comms APIs can prove invaluable in reducing friction in these trying times, as discussed in a recent Enterprise Connect Virtual session.

April 1

Cisco contact center exec shares how the company has shaped its rapid response program.

March 31

Remote video meetings are on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how to make the best of them.

A recap of various efforts, as explored during our recent Enterprise Connect Virtual session with Sheila McGee-Smith.

Company also gives supervisors improved management capabilities for their burgeoning work-from-home workforces.

As COVID-19 drives the urge for enterprise-grade communication and collaboration, UCaaS providers are aggressively pitching free voice service – but you shouldn’t sacrifice quality for cost.

March 30

During a Zoom webinar, CIOs debated how to deliver secure remote solutions during the COVID-19 crisis.

With the partnership, TELUS International is able to meet the increased demand for work from home agents, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

March 27

When employees understand how to use the technology that’s available to them, they can transition to working offsite while maintaining momentum.

March 26

SASE solutions like those provided by CATO Networks can provide a safe, secure way for WFH employees to connect remotely.

Practical tips on video collaboration and personal behavioral practices that will help employees get work done, avoid loneliness, and stay productive at home

March 25

Deciding on a cloud solution amidst the COVID-19 crisis might require some extra considerations.

How two organizations have moved forward with telemedicine and distance learning in this time of crisis

As COVID-19 shuts down contact centers, cloud-based technology becomes critical for continued customer service and support.

March 24

Without the contextual framing of communications and information tools, we might be missing the bigger WFH picture.

March 23

A look at how conversational AI can keep businesses operating smoothly during this time of crisis.

March 20

The latest news from videoconferencing startup Jamm, TrueConf, Intermedia, NWN, NTT, Ribbon, and Cato Networks.

March 19

A look at how the coronavirus has permanently changed the way we work and learn.

Company showcases an impressive unified offer that utilizes a single application on a single framework.

March 18

Remote work sounds like a good idea, until it doesn’t work for everyone.

March 17

As offices shut down to fend off the spread of COVID-19, here’s a refresher on what works for telecommuting.