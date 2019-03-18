It’s Time We Modernize the Way People Work

The way we work has changed drastically since I started my engineering career 30 years ago. Today, the open office defines the modern workspace -- meant for in-person collaboration and communication -- but often introducing noise and distractions. And as more people work from home offices, coffee shops, co-working spaces, or anywhere else on the go, their ability to communicate and collaborate with colleagues, customers or clients can be a distinct challenge.

The key enablers of the open office and on-the-go work style are the incredible changes in our industry. The shift to mobility and cloud communications changes everything. As we transition from an on-premises world of technology to the cloud, we talk a lot about how the cloud shifts expenses from capex to opex, how it can save money and speed innovation. But the impact on work communications and productivity is even more profound. The following trends are accelerating innovation that will transform the way people communicate and collaborate in the next decade:

The Cloud Replaces PBX

The tyranny of the PBX is being overturned. What do I mean by that? Until very recently, your desk phone was stuck in the 1990s, subservient to the old-world call platform. Replacing that antique call control system is, instead, a collaboration platform, born in the cloud.

Greater Intelligence

Rich media with more intelligence is coming into our offices, conference rooms, and meeting spaces -- offering more collaboration opportunities than with a voice-only solution. Now you have voice, video, and content sharing with an incredible and growing array of features.

Disruption of the Vertical “Stack”

Systems that were vertically integrated are being disrupted. We are breaking down silos and the call control no longer dictates or limits what your endpoints -- headsets, video and audio conferencing solutions, desk phones -- can do.

Democratized Communications

The user has all the control. Software in the cloud and software on smart devices offers a variety of experiences. This empowers end users more than ever to choose a solution that works best for them. We are entering the era of democratized communications -- users select the experience that works bests for their needs and preferences.

This week at Enterprise Connect, those of us in the industry gather to imagine and create this new future. It is against this backdrop that I have the honor of introducing a new company. Today, we are bringing Plantronics and Polycom together as one new company: Poly. Our mission is to create new ways to see, hear, work and work together. To make every call as rich and natural as in person. To be the best partner provider for communicating in many ways, from one to many.