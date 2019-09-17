Wired vs. Wireless: A Closer Look

A client, who was moving into a new office space, recently asked us to determine the best strategy for its communications infrastructure. Specifically, they wanted to know how much fixed cabling should be installed versus how much they can go wireless – an inquiry we hear regularly.

The widespread availability of robust Wi-Fi has enabled this conversation. It’s further enhanced by identity-based authorization, segmentation, and routing on data networks instead of relying upon configuring physical ports for security purposes. Mobility management tools also address many of the original concerns over the wireless data network’s openness.

I can recall when twisted pair copper cabling was first coming into its own as a data network media. A few years later, it wasn’t uncommon for a client to request four separately wired unshielded twisted pair cables/jacks for every outlet location. Many private offices had more than one to allow for a variety of furniture configurations. Today, an investment in that much copper would be laughed at. The primary questions remain though: How much wire, what type, and where does it make sense compared to wireless connectivity?

The following table is a summary of the differences/advantages of each: