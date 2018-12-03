Seeking Innovation in Actionable Analytics for EC19

Each year at Enterprise Connect, the Innovation Showcase seeks to identify compelling new solutions within a particular category. At Enterprise Connect 2019, coming March 18 to 20, the Innovation Showcase will highlight solutions for actionable analytics. This is an emerging category of solutions enabled largely by APIs.

There was a time, and it wasn’t long ago, that APIs weren’t part of the enterprise communications conversation. Rather, functionality and integration were part of a formal, rigid, and slow product development process. The precursors to modern APIs were relatively complex and more limited technologies with acronyms such as CTI and SOAP.

You have to remember, the PBX used to be separated on its own isolated network. Today, everything is on one network and can communicate over well-understood protocols. Today’s APIs make integration and interoperability practical, as well as enable rapid development at minimal cost.

APIs allow developers to leverage data they don’t own and publish new data to others. Although just about every UC platform offers some degree of reporting and analytics, new solutions that can provide specialized insights into trends, patterns, and events are emerging. APIs are the fastest path for enterprises to realize the benefits of emerging technologies.

We’re seeking six companies to showcase at Enterprise Connect 2019 that cut through the data in communications and collaboration systems to derive actionable information. Doing so will likely involve artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms, and possibly even specialized hardware.

The technology is important, but so are the potential impacts and applicability. Possible impacts are increased sales, reduced turnover, improved customer service, and more. Applicability applies to the market opportunity or ecosystems the solution lives in. The canvas includes all forms of enterprise communications, including UC, mobility, and contact center applications or platforms.

One of the eligibility rules is that the vendors must be new to Enterprise Connect. The primary directive of the Innovation Showcase is to seek out bold new solutions for the Enterprise Connect audience. You can see the full list of rules here.

This is a juried selection process. This year, the Innovation Showcase judges are:

Alan Quayle -- Founder of TADHack, an organization that promotes the use of communications APIs through global hackathons. Alan, a widely known expert on programmable communications, will oversee the 2019 TADHack-mini Orlando hackathon that will run the weekend prior to Enterprise Connect, as he has for the past several years.

Jay Philips -- Founder of Project Realms, a software consulting firm that specializes in software project management, quality assurance, and development. She has completed software projects in several verticals, including financial and health care.

Rob Kurver -- An entrepreneur who has founded various technology companies, and today works with cloud communications providers on international marketing and business development.

The application process is simple and free, and there is no cost for participation. Find more details, rules, eligibility, and the application here. The deadline to apply is Feb. 22, 2019. Submit now!

We’ll announce Innovation Showcase participants the week of March 4. Each of the companies selected will present in the Innovation Showcase: Actionable Analytics session at Enterprise Connect Orlando on Monday, March 18.

