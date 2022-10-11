A First Look at Enterprise Connect 2023

This week, we’ve officially launched Enterprise Connect 2023 registration as well as details on programming — and I’m incredibly excited about what we’ve put together and everything that’s still to come as we roll out plans for the event, which takes place March 27–30 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, FL.

Enterprise Connect is always about what’s new. Not just new technology (though there’s plenty of that), it’s also about what’s new in the way that enterprise IT/communications professionals do their jobs, what their organizations need from them, and how they go about providing the services and experience that employees and customers demand.

Another constant for Enterprise Connect is that we’re always trying to balance hard-hitting, practical content about today’s most pressing needs, with a look down the road to what you need to understand for the future. We know attendees need to do their jobs today and also be ready for technology and organizational challenges over the next few years.

For 2023, this means lots of content aimed at helping you make the UC or contact center migration to the cloud as painless as possible and tackling new challenges around operating and securing the networks and systems across which communications run. It also means gaining critical insights to help with strategic planning for your video estate and the larger question of how technology gets deployed in the office.

In addition, I’m particularly excited about some new types of programs we’ll be telling you more about in the coming weeks. For starters, we’re committed to raising the profile of accessibility as an issue for our industry. Especially over the last two years, some enterprises have been able to use communications technology to be more inclusive of employees with disabilities , and we believe this is just the beginning. We think our attendees can leave Enterprise Connect 2023 ready to be strong advocates and implementers of communications technology that advances accessibility.

Likewise, we’re expanding our Women in Communications program and have additional plans in the works around diversity & inclusion that we’ll be able to share soon. Stay tuned for more on these initiatives.

My team and I are gearing up to put on an event that’s going to be…well, an event. We believe that learning in the sessions, exploring the show floor, and networking with your peers throughout the week are irreplaceable ways of building your career and helping your team and your enterprise. And if you manage a team of IT/communications professionals in these days of the Great Resignation, sending members to Enterprise Connect is a great way to invest in them and show your commitment to their careers.