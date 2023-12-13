Enterprise Connect Announces Winners for IT Excellence

From outstanding contact center leaders to video decision-makers who moved their enterprises forward, this year’s crop of winners for the 2024 Enterprise Connect Spotlight and IT Hero awards once again showcases the best of the industry.

The awards are presented annually at Enterprise Connect to those who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership, dedication, expertise, and teamwork. The Spotlight Award is part of Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications program, aimed at fostering women’s careers by highlighting outstanding role models. The second award, IT Hero, is presented to those who show expertise and leadership across the entire community of enterprise IT professionals.

This year’s winners follow.

Spotlight Award

Adriane Davis, Manager of Telecommunications, Stearns Weaver Miller

In addition to her expertise in her job, Davis has taken a leadership role within the International Avaya Users Group, and has used this opportunity to promote the cause of women in tech as well as making connections with underserved communities, according to Jennie Norris, programs and membership senior coordinator at Innovatis Group, who nominated Davis:

In 2021, Adriane was elected as an IAUG Board member and received the Volunteer of the Year Award, actively shaping the organization's initiatives. Adriane is also affiliated with South Florida Women in Technology (SFWIT) and the Society for Information Management (SIM) of South Florida.

Adriane's nomination stems from her unwavering commitment to amplifying the voice of Women in Technology (WIT) within IAUG. As the current chair of the WIT committee at IAUG, she stands as an exemplar of leadership and innovative thinking within the organization. Adriane's leadership is characterized by her dedication to fostering an inclusive environment.

Adriane has demonstrated her role model status by actively engaging with the WIT committee in collaboration with an organization called STEM2HUB. STEM2HUB's mission is to provide opportunities for young high school women in disadvantaged areas of Florida who have an interest in STEM programs and want to explore future career paths more comprehensively. Adriane not only discovered this program but also recommended the WIT committee's involvement.

Karen Hines Gordon, Telecom Supervisor, King & Spalding LLP

Gordon was nominated by Al Gardiner, Associate Director of Systems Operations, King & Spalding LLP, who had this to say about her:

Karen has demonstrated extreme resilience over the years I've known her. She has adapted her team and her own skillset to the ever-changing technologies that the firm has adopted. She started with Avaya. She moved on to a vendor managed VoIP platform. From there she adapted to our on-premises Cisco Call Manager platform. Finally, she led the team through our migration to Cisco WebEx Calling. For women in communications, she is a role model for confronting ever present challenges, constantly learning new and changing technology, adapting that technology to the enterprise's needs and use cases, developing and optimizing cross-functional collaboration, and finally exemplifying persistence.

Karen's exceptional leadership during the migration of our on-premise Cisco Unified Call Manager system to the cloud based Cisco WebEx Calling platform warrants recognition for the Women in Communications Spotlight Award.

Geana Kay-Nash, Vice President of Customer and IT Systems Support, Little Caesars Enterprises/Illitch Enterprises

Nash was nominated by Diane Smith, CEO, Choice Telecommunications, who cited both her technical prowess as well as her leadership skills:

Geana is a strong and dedicated leader who is not afraid of learning something new in order to achieve the best results for Little Caesars and its customers. She is willing to take calculated risks and venture out into new and advanced technologies and lead the pack.

She is an active role model for those around her and actively pursues and cultivates conversations - even the difficult ones -- in order to better those within her circle of influence. Call centers typically have quite a bit of turnover, but her call centers have incredible stability far beyond the normal, which is a testament to her constant mentoring, support and enablement of the women on her team.

IT Hero Award



Nick Crocker, Senior Voice Engineer, Apple

As technical lead for Apple’s internal global voice architecture—including its contact center—Crocker has a particularly demanding job, notes Greg Zweig, senior director of solutions marketing at Ribbon Communications, who nominated him.

It’s fair to say that Apple occupies a rather unique place in the market -- it is the largest technology company based on revenue and largest company in the world based on market capitalization. Beyond its massive scale, it has a reputation for both innovation and excellence, and no piece of the organization is immune from those expectations. Customers simply expect more from Apple.

After Nick joined Apple, he began leveraging his prior experience building carrier-grade voice networks to build that manner of solution to connect Apple’s employees as well as integrate its contact center sites. Today, Apple’s highly resilient network integrates multiple facilities across continents. As a result of Nick and the team’s efforts, Apple can seamlessly move high volumes of call traffic across its global contact centers, allowing it to manage massive upswings in call volume. This flexibility and scale are critical when the company launches new products and call volumes spike.

Nick is well known for his in-depth knowledge of Apple’s network and is considered the “go to” guy for anyone experiencing issues or with questions [due to] the sheer breadth of Nick’s knowledge and his ability to solve issues off the top of his head, no manuals required.

Haydn Miller, senior director of engineering, Travelers

Miller drew praise for his work both at Travelers and a previous employer, Aetna. In nominating him, Andy Howard, managing director, Howard & Associates, said of Miller:

Haydn is an absolute communications expert who standardized the AV room infrastructure at Aetna, saving them millions of dollars every year by reducing room installation costs and time. The standardized rooms would be shipped to Aetna headquarters where they would build the rooms, color code all cables, and then ship them to site, where any maintenance person could install it. Haydn was also on the cutting edge of the move to AV-specific furniture that allowed these environments to succeed. After a stint at Harvard Medical School, Haydn now runs all of the AV operations at Travelers.

Standardizing the AV room installations at Aetna was well ahead of the times and something that many people are now emulating. He also helped lead Travelers through the pandemic when his entire team was working remotely.

Asked for the three adjectives that describe Miller, Howard wrote: “Innovative, intelligent, leads by example”

Aaron Roe, CTO products & solutions - managing director and firm director - information technology, Deloitte

Roe was also nominated by Andy Howard, who described the many major initiatives that Roe has led at Deloitte, including, “architecting their live streaming environment, their on-demand video environment, video wall installations, supporting their move of over 220,000 associates to Zoom, and assisting in their move to a SASE network model and how to support video in that environment.”

Howard added:

Aaron is always on the cutting edge of new technologies and looking for ways to make Deloitte’s employees more efficient. Aaron helped build Deloitte’s Video Network Operations Center (VNOC) in the early 2000s to support video conferencing, and was well ahead of the game in the move to desktop video conferencing and new solutions such as Zoom. Ahead of the pandemic, he led Deloitte into a 20,000-employee trial of Zoom which allowed them to swiftly transition over 220,000 employees to Zoom almost overnight as the pandemic hit.