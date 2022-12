Before you head out for the holiday break – maybe in the moments when you’re wrapping up to-dos for the year—I want to encourage everyone to take just five minutes and nominate an outstanding IT pro for one of Enterprise Connect’s recognition awards honoring the best of the best among enterprise IT/communications/customer experience professionals.

Our Spotlight award recognizes outstanding women in communications, and is part of the extensive program we’ve developed over the past few years to try and foster the careers of women in IT/comms. You can find the form for nominations here.

And our IT Hero award recognizes any IT pro who’s made outstanding contributions to their enterprise. You can find the information and nomination form at the IT Hero webpage.

If you’re with an enterprise, this is a great way to recognize a colleague (you can also nominate yourself). If you’re with a vendor or service provider, it’s a terrific way to call attention to those at your customer organizations whose work you admire and respect.

The deadline for both awards is Dec. 31. If you have questions, please reach out to me at [email protected].