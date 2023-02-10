Contact Centers, AI, Security Highlight Best of Enterprise Connect Finalists

The finalists have been announced for the prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect awards, and while we can’t reveal as much about them as we’d like, it’s clear that innovation is thriving in areas including contact centers, AI, and security.

About half of the products selected by the Best of EC judges are due for later announcement dates – many during Enterprise Connect the week of March 27. So we can’t yet reveal exactly what these products are, or why they’re innovative. But rest assured, the judges were impressed with the 48 qualified entries received for the award competition.

Here are the Finalists for the Overall and category awards:

OVERALL Best in Enterprise Connect

AWS --AWS End User Computing, which features Zoom media optimization for VDI, multi-region resilience, passwordless authentication, and Amazon WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP) remote access

--AWS End User Computing, which features Zoom media optimization for VDI, multi-region resilience, passwordless authentication, and Amazon WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP) remote access Bandwidth --For a product to be announced in March

--For a product to be announced in March Five9 --For a product to be announced at a later date

--For a product to be announced at a later date PolyAI --PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

--PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release) SpeechLogix --For a product to be announced later this month

--For a product to be announced later this month Theta Lake--Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, which provides compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms and enables organizations to expand their use of communication platforms – for video, voice, documents, and chat content

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Bandwidth --For a product to be announced in March

--For a product to be announced in March Cognigy --For a product to be announced at a later date

--For a product to be announced at a later date Genesys --For a product to be announced in March

--For a product to be announced in March NICE --Enlighten XO + AutoFlow, which automates bot training and creation with AI-determined intents, conversation paths, and utterances derived from real human conversations.

--Enlighten XO + AutoFlow, which automates bot training and creation with AI-determined intents, conversation paths, and utterances derived from real human conversations. PolyAI--PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management

Cyara --Botium, an all-in-one automated quality assurance platform to assure, maintain and monitor voicebots, chatbots and conversational AI

--Botium, an all-in-one automated quality assurance platform to assure, maintain and monitor voicebots, chatbots and conversational AI Microsoft --For a product to be announced in March

--For a product to be announced in March Owl Labs --Meeting Owl 3, which uses a 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker, which automatically zoom in on speaking meeting participants through audio and visual cues, creating an immersive experience for hybrid teams

--Meeting Owl 3, which uses a 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker, which automatically zoom in on speaking meeting participants through audio and visual cues, creating an immersive experience for hybrid teams Vonage --For a product to be announced in March

--For a product to be announced in March Vyopta--For a product to be announced in March

Best Innovation for Accessibility

Zoom--Zoom Virtual Agent, which can feature live transcription technology for customers with hearing loss

Most Innovative Use of AI

PolyAI --PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release)

--PolyAI Customer-Led Conversational Assistant (latest release) Theta Lake--Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite (see above)

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 28, 9 a.m. ET, on the keynote stage at Enterprise Connect.

The judges for this year’s awards are: