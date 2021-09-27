BlueJeans Telehealth Wins Best of Enterprise Connect 2021

As sheltering in place became the norm for 2020, healthcare organizations around the globe found themselves needing to initiate, fast-track, or expand their telehealth offerings. Critically important was making sure these telehealth apps would be easy to use for both caregivers and patients, balanced against the need for enhanced security.

Enter BlueJeans Telehealth , a customizable app from BlueJeans by Verizon that earned recognition as the overall winner of the 2021 Best of Enterprise Connect Award, as announced this morning at Enterprise Connect

As BlueJeans by Verizon described in its award entry, the company sought advice from an advisory board of health system clinicians and healthcare decision-makers in designing its virtual-first BlueJeans Telehealth app, with the understanding that a poor experience would result, no matter the visit itself, if the join procedure was too complicated.

With that in mind, BlueJeans by Verizon said it developed the app to support joining with minimal clicks, with no app download required. “Patients just click on the televisit URL, and they will be taken to their appointment directly from their desktop or mobile browser of choice. If the provider wants to create a ‘waiting room’ experience, they have the option to customize the patient landing screen with relevant articles, videos and content for the healthcare visit. While waiting for the provider to join, the patient can also enter additional symptom information, which can be used to help boost overall visit efficiency and help the provider develop a speedier diagnosis,” BlueJeans by Verizon described.

That speaks to minimizing the need for tech literacy and expediting information sharing between patients and their caregivers. BlueJeans Telehealth has been available since the spring.

In addition to the Overall Award, Enterprise Connect recognizes innovative products in the following categories:

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Sprinklr Conversational Commerce — analyzes conversations in real-time and uses AI to optimize product, offer, or service recommendations — via bot or live agent assistance. Conversational Commerce is a component of Sprinklr’s Modern Care solution.

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence (three-way tie)

AWS — Machine learning-powered contact flows, providing Amazon Connect users a single interface for turning on and off intelligent routing, queuing, voice biometrics, customer profiles, agent-assist tools, and other capabilities to provide customers with a low-effort experience.

Machine learning-powered contact flows, providing Amazon Connect users a single interface for turning on and off intelligent routing, queuing, voice biometrics, customer profiles, agent-assist tools, and other capabilities to provide customers with a low-effort experience. Five9 — Inference Studio 7.0, the latest iteration of the company’s cloud-based intelligent virtual agent platform, featuring a no-code development interface that allows businesses to build and deploy a digital workforce across multiple channels and multiple languages.

Inference Studio 7.0, the latest iteration of the company’s cloud-based intelligent virtual agent platform, featuring a no-code development interface that allows businesses to build and deploy a digital workforce across multiple channels and multiple languages. Voice Interaction — Call Scriber, an AI-driven insight-gathering application that receives, automatically transcribes, and analyzes every customer interaction to provide actionable insight and business intelligence for incoming calls.

Best Innovation for Virtual Meetings

Mio — Universal Direct Messages, for powering intercompany communications across Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom Chat, via the use of webhooks and APIs.

Best Innovation for the Post-COVID Workspace

Newline Interactive — Newline Flex, an all-in-one touch monitor designed for desktop collaboration, including video meetings.

Best of Enterprise Connect Overall

Our judging panel selected BlueJeans Telehealth as the overall winner from among seven finalists. The others are:

8x8 — Frontdesk, a receptionist dashboard that is the first in a series of products aimed at erasing the lines between UC and contact center capabilities (see yesterday’s news post)

Frontdesk, a receptionist dashboard that is the first in a series of products aimed at erasing the lines between UC and contact center capabilities (see yesterday’s news post) Five9 — Inference Studio 7.0, as noted above

Inference Studio 7.0, as noted above Mio — Universal Direct Messages, as noted above

Universal Direct Messages, as noted above TSG Global — TNID, which provides a shared chain of custody and attested identity record relating to telephone numbers

TNID, which provides a shared chain of custody and attested identity record relating to telephone numbers Voximplant — Voximplant Kit, a no-code drag-and-drop cloud contact center.

Voximplant Kit, a no-code drag-and-drop cloud contact center. Wahsega — Carina, a mass notification and safety Internet-of-Things platform

Our Judges

To determine the 2021 winners, a panel of independent judges evaluated award entries. This year’s judges:

Beth English, principal and consultant, EE and Associates

Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst, Metrigy

Dave Michels, principal analyst, TalkingPointz

Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst, COMMfusion, and co-founder, BCStrategies