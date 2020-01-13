Best of Enterprise Connect: What’s on Tap for 2020

When the Enterprise Connect Exhibit Hall opens its doors on March 30, attendees will have the chance to see the latest and greatest products from UC and collaboration industry players big and small alike. The enterprise communications and collaboration industry is nothing if not highly dynamic.

Many businesses today are driven by the desire to excel at customer service and enable opportunities for truly collaborative work among employees and, when necessary, external colleagues. Across these two areas, creating environments where employees can easily engage with one another effectively and productively is key.

Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasing role, whether that takes shape in the form of chatbots and agent assist tools within the contact center or virtual meeting assistants and advanced speech technologies on the business side. But all sorts of other factors come into play, too… the user interface, integration among disparate apps, seamlessness of experience, and so on.

Everybody’s talking about all of this, but some companies are delivering on it better than others. And discovering which companies do it in the way that best serve your business’s needs may well be one of the very reasons you’d find yourself exploring the Enterprise Connect 2020 Exhibit Hall this spring.

As always, Enterprise Connect likes to recognize exhibitors that showcase innovative and interesting new products at their booths. We do this in our annual Best of Enterprise Connect award program, through which we aim to recognize outstanding product achievements within specific categories as well as overall. For 2020, we’ll be recognizing excellence in these four award categories:

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Best Innovation for Advancing Employee/End User Engagement

Best Innovation for Meeting Rooms

In addition, all entries will be in contention for the overall Best of Enterprise Connect award.

A judging panel vets all entries, determining finalists and winners through an independent review and voting process. This year’s judges are:

We’ll keep you up to date on which vendors land as finalists, should you want to visit their booths. And, we’ll be announcing winners on Tuesday, March 31, during the morning general sessions… and here on No Jitter, of course.

If you’re using any great new products announced since March 2019, give your vendor a nudge to enter the Best of Enterprise Connect award program. We’re accepting submissions through end of day on Friday, Jan. 31.