Best of EC Award: Adding Urgency to Innovation

We’ve been running the Best of Enterprise Connect Award program for several years now, and the winners — as well as many of the entrants that didn’t win — have always displayed innovation, technical advances, and fresh approaches to enterprise challenges. This year, I’m hoping to see another level of innovation.

Among its many impacts, the pandemic added urgency to innovation. Two years ago, enterprise communications/collaboration vendors may have hoped that incremental improvements would win customers’ hearts and minds, but any given enterprise might decide instead to take a pass on the whole thing and just keep sweating whatever assets they already had. Innovation was nice, but not always strictly necessary.

We’ve now had a year of stopgap measures, on-the-fly upgrades and migrations, and innovations to meet the moment. Some have worked; some haven’t. People had been willing to try things they might not have bothered with previously, and the new problems that arose — like video fatigue — spurred their own rounds of new thinking.

But on the other side of all this turmoil and experimentation, enterprises are likely to be looking for strategic platforms on top of which they can build the new capabilities that will support longer-term strategies for hybrid work. So as we seek out innovation in this year's Best of Enterprise Connect awards, I'm rooting for products, features, or integrations that cut through the surface distractions that we indulged during the pandemic, when everyone was trying their best just to keep people engaged under incredibly trying circumstances.

In addition to our overall Best in EC Award, we’ve got four category awards that I hope will encourage our exhibitors to put forward innovations that can truly change the game for their customers. The category awards are:

Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Best Application of Artificial Intelligence

Best Innovation for Virtual Meetings

Best Innovation for the Post-COVID Workspace

And we’ve assembled a stellar panel of judges to review the entries and pick the winners:

Beth English, principal and consultant, EE and Associates

Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst, Metrigy

Dave Michels, principal analyst and founder, TalkingPointz

Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst, COMMfusion/co-founder, BCStrategies

I hope to see you in Orlando!