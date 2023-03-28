Bandwidth, Theta Lake Tie for Best of Enterprise Connect

In a first-ever tie vote, Bandwidth and Theta Lake jointly won the Overall Best of Enterprise Connect 2023 award, taking top honors for products focused on cloud communications and collaboration security respectively.

In individual categories, PolyAI took home awards in two contests -- Most Innovative Use of AI and Best Innovation in Customer Experience -- for the latest release of its Customer-Led Conversational Assistant, an AI-driven voice-focused customer service assistant. PolyAI was also a finalist for the Overall award.

Vyopta was selected Best Innovation for Employee Experience Management for its User Insights product, which is part of the Vyopta Digital Collaboration Experience Platform. Zoom won Best Innovation for Accessibility for Zoom Virtual Agent, a contact center offering which can feature live transcription technology for customers with hearing loss.

The awards were announced Tuesday on the Enterprise Connect keynote stage.

Bandwidth’s winning entry, FlexibleSIP, is a cloud-based, communications automation platform that pre-integrates global SIP trunking, conversational AI, voice bio-authentication, call verification, and leading UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Theta Lake was selected Overall Best for the latest release of its Risk and Compliance Suite, which provides compliance and security for collaboration platforms and enables organizations to expand their use of communication platforms for video, voice, documents and chat content.

Each of the two winners also was a finalist for a category award; Bandwidth for Best Innovation for Customer Experience, and Theta Lake for Most Innovative Use of AI.

Finalists for the Best in Enterprise Connect 2023 award were:

Overall Best in Enterprise Connect:

Amazon Web Services

Five9

PolyAI

SpeechLogix

Best Innovation for Customer Experience

Bandwidth

Cognigy

Genesys

NICE

Best Innovation in Employee Experience Management

Cyara

Microsoft

Owl Labs

Vonage

Most Innovative Use of AI

Theta Lake

Zoom was the only company cited in the Best Innovation for Accessibility category.

The judges for the Best of Enterprise Connect 2023 awards were: